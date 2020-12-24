SALLY CARROLL/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS The Specialty Shop's front window design inspired judges to award the antique and treasures store first place in the Noel Lighting Contest's business category.

Officials recently encouraged businesses and residents to decorate in the spirit of Christmas and "light up the city."

Noel city council member Faye Davis said the community's feedback has been encouraging and positive. "We are hoping to bring back the Noel of the past," she said.

A panel of judges toured the city and surveyed the lights. Winners were selected and announced during the town's Christmas parade.

In the residential category, winners included: 414 Park Street, first place; and 102 N. Kings Highway, second place.

In the business category, winners included: The Specialty Shop, first place; and River Ranch Resort, second place.

Honorable mentions in residential included: 108 Meadow, 115 Meadow; 636 Manning; 606 Manning and 205 Harmony.

Davis said she hopes all those who received honorable mention recognition will enter again next year. City officials are already planning for a "bigger and better" year in 2021 with more participation, she said. "We hope to at least double the number of participants next year," Davis said.

In November, city council members agreed to provide incentives to businesses and residents as part of the decorating contest. For residents, a gift certificate from Sidewinder's restaurant for a dinner for two and a $50 gift card from National Rental were awarded to first- and second-place winners, respectively.

First- and second-place winners in the business decorating category each received a Visa gift card. Several businesses got behind the idea, donating prizes for winners. National TV & Rental staff members went a step further, selecting three Noel homeowners who would like to participate in the city's decorating contest but couldn't afford to do so. National TV & Rental donated lights and decorations to the cause.

Response to the lighting contest has been positive. Several residents want to decorate Noel, as it was decorated in yesteryear.

For Sue Newby, the trip through Noel in the early 1950s was like traveling through a winter wonderland. "There were lots of lights on Main Street," she said. "I think a tree on the river and it seems like something was just above or off the bluffs at the end of Main Street," Newby said. "These are memories of an excited child ... and I hope they are accurate," she said.

Her family lived in Oklahoma City and her dad had a fellow Navy buddy who lived outside of Gentry. The family took the "beautiful, hilly and crooked drive," to visit him. It's a beautiful picture of how Noel once looked, rightfully living up to its name, "The Christmas City."

Newby embraces the idea of beautifying Noel at Christmas time, hoping that residents will rise to the occasion even more so next year.

"I love it," she said of the project. "Wishing all the children in Mac County to grow up with wonderful memories, such as mine," she said.

