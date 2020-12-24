Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO), the sole supplier of blood and plasma to patients at 44 area healthcare facilities, is inviting eligible blood and plasma donors to give just ahead of the holidays during the Miracle of Giving Blood Drive. The drive will be held on two critical days -- Dec. 24 and Dec. 31 -- at all CBCO donor centers throughout the region.

Special holiday hours are in effect for both days. The Springfield, Springdale and Bentonville donor centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both days. The Joplin Donor Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 24 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 31.

All CBCO Donor Centers will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

All participants will be automatically entered to win a new Nissan Kicks compact SUV as the Drive 2 Save Lives promotion continues. Successful donors will also receive a long-sleeved T-shirt, a ceramic campfire coffee mug with Miracle of Giving logo, along with a $5 Kum & Go fuel card.

During the holidays, blood donation rates can, and often do, fall short of area needs. The covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated this shortfall, reducing the number of blood drives and blood donors.

"2020 has been a difficult year, but blood donors have the opportunity to make a statement as the year ends," CBCO media relations representative Chris Pilgrim said. "The miracle of the holiday season lies not in the gifts we get, but what we are able to give to others. There is no more fitting gift someone can give than the gift of blood to help our area friends and neighbors."

Donors are strongly encouraged to make an appointment to give to maintain social distancing guidelines and improve donor flow. Masks are required at this event. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided for you. Donors can schedule an appointment at www.cbco.org/donate-blood.

On behalf of local hospital patients, CBCO thanks blood donors from across the region for giving life to your community.