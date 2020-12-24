RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Jayce Hitt pins Caleb Ulesman of Willard on his way to winning the 285-pound bracket of the Cal Willie Memorial JV Wrestling Tournament held on Dec. 19 at MCHS.

The McDonald County High School wrestling program hosted a pair of tournaments last week -- the Cal Willie Memorial JV Tournament on Dec. 19 and the Lady Mustang Girls Tournament on Dec. 18.

In the JV tournament, the Mustangs were led by Michael Owens and Jayce Hitt. Owens defeated all three of his opponents in the 113-pound round-robin bracket to take first place. In his toughest match, Owens claimed a 13-11 overtime win over Julio Cruz of Monett.

Hitt won all four of his matches by pin to claim first place at 285 pounds.

Aydan Ball (126) and Caleb Gardner (170) added second-place finishes for the Mustangs followed by a third-place from Juan Morales (195), a fourth by Jose Mendoza (120), and a sixth from Alexis Molina at 160 pounds.

Carthage claimed the team title with 175 points, followed by Nesoho with 137.5, Willard 127, Ozark 111.5, McDonald County 86, Carl Junction 71, Joplin 67, Glendale 66, Monett 35 and Cassville 32.

Girls

McDonald County's only entrant in the Lady Mustang Girls Wrestling Tournament was Gisel Aragon.

Aragon took fourth place at 174 pounds. She went 1-3 in her bracket, beating Jasmine LaCross of Willard by pin in the second round.

Team scores were not kept.