Courtesy Photo Peter Alumbaugh drops off some plush blankets for residents at the McDonald County Living Center for a Christmas giving project. Residents across McDonald County have wholeheartedly embraced the cause. Living Center staff members pushed back the gift-giving day to Dec. 23 because they needed more time to finish wrapping.

A huge influx of gifts has spurred McDonald County Living Center officials to pony up their present-wrapping time.

The McDonald County community is overwhelmingly supporting a Christmas project to help local seniors.

"It's going gang-busters," center activity director Jess Thrasher said. "The community has really come through for us."

Officials posted a needs list so McDonald County neighbors could purchase specific items to donate. Some residents do not have local family, and covid-19 restrictions have put a damper on spending time with loved ones this year, officials have said.

Living Center staff members at the Anderson-based center need more time to wrap all the presents, due to the large amount of incoming gifts, Thrasher said. Initially, the 65 residents were set to receive their gifts on Dec. 18, but that was postponed to Dec. 23.

"The community is so supportive," Thrasher said. "We've always had the community's support, that's never been a question," she said. Because of covid-19 precautions, neighbors have been dropping off gifts at the center's door. "Gifts are still coming in," she said, last week. "It's just been astonishing."

People have followed the wish list; others have called in to ask what items might be needed -- but aren't on the list, Thrasher said. From lotions to socks, to word search books and snacks, the list encompasses items that will comfort and cheer seniors this season.

As of press time, residents were expected to receive their gifts on Wednesday, Dec. 23, and will receive a stocking on Christmas Day. "These are the grandmas and grandpas and aunts and uncles that are a part of our community," she said. "The support has been wonderful."

For Peter Alumbaugh, the project is a chance to rally friends for a great cause. Alumbaugh learned of the list, saw a Paris-themed blanket online that looked luxurious, soft and on sale. The original price tag of $50 had been dropped to just $10.

"I decided to pick up one for a nursing home resident. I thought it was so cute, along with the other designs, super soft, and the right price," he said.

Inspired by the good deal, he decided to reach out to friends through social media to see if anyone else would be interested.

"In about 30 minutes, we had purchased every blanket of this style Macy's had," he said.

By the next day, more McDonald County neighbors learned of the project and wanted to make sure every resident at the center had a blanket.

"A $500 order was made at Macy's for the remaining blankets," he said. "With isolation due to the pandemic, we wanted to make sure those in our local nursing home are loved and irreplaceable members of our community who are in our hearts and thoughts this holiday season."

Friends who joined the blanket cause include Mark and Billie Alumbaugh, Rebecca and Susan Cunningham, Amy Lowes, Kindra Harvey, Jennifer Bishop, Sheila Owens, Jodie Bone, Penny Macy and Samantha Buckridge, he said.

For staff members who work with the senior residents daily, the gift-giving project definitely takes on special meaning this year, said Samantha Hobbs, Living Center nursing director.

"Our residents have had such a difficult year. The community's outpouring to our residents has been amazing," she said. "It means so much to me that our community has come together to show the spirit of Christmas to our residents."