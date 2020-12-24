Dear Santa,
I want a LoL doll. And I want a Barbie doll. And I want a Baby Alive.
Love,
Faith
Dear Santa,
I would like a LoL doll and I also like a Barby dream closet and dolls and a I Like a bell.
Love,
Zoe
Dear Santa,
I want a hot wheels. I want a PS4. I want a Minecraft game. and I wont a cat. I wont Among us toys.
Love,
Joseph
Dear Santa,
for Christmas I will wit a car with a Wmoht. Nex I will wit a Jon an a bol an a an a hlcopr an a ama a bran bog an cot. Nex i will wut a seg.
Love,
Nathan Lara
Dear Santa,
I hope you have a great a Crismece but can I have footboll and a iPhone 12 and a good day.
Love,
Kelvin
Dear Stanla,
Thank you for bringing me the present last year. I wat a mobosakl. I hop it be the bas crens.
Love,
Stiven
Dear Santa,
I was good gilr the year. I thik I dsrv a play hoeas. I hope you will came.
Love,
Camila
Dear Santa,
Thanks for the present last year you are the best Santa ever and this year I will like for Christmas a toy barbie and a ball.
Love,
Gaeneia
Dear Santa,
I like your red swedr. And your boot and thank you the precnsts lat chere. I lik to have legos and a baby doll and a LoL house and a delo.
Love,
Yaretzi