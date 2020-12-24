Sign in
Letters To Santa Noel Primary December 24, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

Dear Santa,

I want a LoL doll. And I want a Barbie doll. And I want a Baby Alive.

Love,

Faith

Dear Santa,

I would like a LoL doll and I also like a Barby dream closet and dolls and a I Like a bell.

Love,

Zoe

Dear Santa,

I want a hot wheels. I want a PS4. I want a Minecraft game. and I wont a cat. I wont Among us toys.

Love,

Joseph

Dear Santa,

for Christmas I will wit a car with a Wmoht. Nex I will wit a Jon an a bol an a an a hlcopr an a ama a bran bog an cot. Nex i will wut a seg.

Love,

Nathan Lara

Dear Santa,

I hope you have a great a Crismece but can I have footboll and a iPhone 12 and a good day.

Love,

Kelvin

Dear Stanla,

Thank you for bringing me the present last year. I wat a mobosakl. I hop it be the bas crens.

Love,

Stiven

Dear Santa,

I was good gilr the year. I thik I dsrv a play hoeas. I hope you will came.

Love,

Camila

Dear Santa,

Thanks for the present last year you are the best Santa ever and this year I will like for Christmas a toy barbie and a ball.

Love,

Gaeneia

Dear Santa,

I like your red swedr. And your boot and thank you the precnsts lat chere. I lik to have legos and a baby doll and a LoL house and a delo.

Love,

Yaretzi

