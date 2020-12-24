Owen Gibson and Minnie Gibson Family Trust, Dated March 26, 2014, and Trustee Owen Gibson to Dusty A. Anderson. Sec. 12, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Laura Beth James and Roger Andrew James to Andy and Laura James Map Trust and Samuel Andrew James. Sec. 4, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Kimberly Brisco and Bill Brisco to Randolph Albert Behle. Sec. 29, Twp. 22, Rge. 30 and Sec. 30, Twp. 22, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

John S. Worthey to RLJ Investments, LLC. Sec. 7, Twp. 23, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Luci E. Meador and David A. Meador to Luci A. Meador and David A. Meador. Roark 2nd Addition. Blk. 4, Lot 3. Sec. 12, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Tammera Smith and Bryan K. Smith to Luci E. Meador and David A. Meador. Sec. 8, Twp. 23, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Mike S. Jordon, deceased, and Vicki J. Jordon to Tiffany A. Jordon and Steven R. Jordon. Ozark Orchard Sub-division. Lot 122. McDonald County, Mo.

Merritt Howard and Ruth Howard to John Richie. Cyclone Hills. Lot 20. McDonald County, Mo.

Kelly Connolly and Sean Connolly to Leslie Schuler and Christian Schuler. Roark Addition. Blk. 7, Lot 7 through Lot 9. McDonald County, Mo.

Monica M. Thompson and Kennon B. Thompson to Cheyenne Bender and Joshua Bender. Sec. 5, Twp. 23, Rge. 29. McDonald County, Mo.