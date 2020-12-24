Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports Opinion Community Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Junior High Girls BB Closes Out Season With 13-2 December 24, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

The McDonald County junior high girls' basketball teams closed out their season last week at the Big 8 Junior High Girls Conference Tournament.

The seventh graders received a bye in the first round, beat Cassville in the semifinals before losing to Monett for the conference championship.

Against Cassville, Charley Rawlins scored 13 points and Layla Wallain had 12 to lead McDonald County to a 39-8 win.

Rounding out the scoring for the Lady Mustangs were Tatym Trudeau with six points, Jamie Williams with four and Carlie Martin and Macy Reece two each.

In the championship game, Monett avenged an earlier season loss with a 40-28 win.

Rawlins led McDonald County with 13 points, followed by Xandria Lay with eight, Trudeau five and Macy Reece with two.

McDonald County finished with a 13-2 record for the season.

Eighth Grade

McDonald County lost both of its games in the eighth-grade tournament.

In the opening round, Lamar claimed a 27-22 decision over the Lady Mustangs.

Rylee Anderson scored 12 points to lead McDonald County, followed by Anissa Ramirez with five points, Vivianne Latham four and Emerson Ruddick one.

In the consolation bracket, Cassville beat McDonald County 27-21.

Ramirez led McDonald County with 13 points. Rounding out the scoring for McDonald County were Latham with three, Anindria Joseph and Ruddick two each and Anderson one.

McDonald County finished the season with a 2-13 record.

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT