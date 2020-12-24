The McDonald County junior high girls' basketball teams closed out their season last week at the Big 8 Junior High Girls Conference Tournament.

The seventh graders received a bye in the first round, beat Cassville in the semifinals before losing to Monett for the conference championship.

Against Cassville, Charley Rawlins scored 13 points and Layla Wallain had 12 to lead McDonald County to a 39-8 win.

Rounding out the scoring for the Lady Mustangs were Tatym Trudeau with six points, Jamie Williams with four and Carlie Martin and Macy Reece two each.

In the championship game, Monett avenged an earlier season loss with a 40-28 win.

Rawlins led McDonald County with 13 points, followed by Xandria Lay with eight, Trudeau five and Macy Reece with two.

McDonald County finished with a 13-2 record for the season.

Eighth Grade

McDonald County lost both of its games in the eighth-grade tournament.

In the opening round, Lamar claimed a 27-22 decision over the Lady Mustangs.

Rylee Anderson scored 12 points to lead McDonald County, followed by Anissa Ramirez with five points, Vivianne Latham four and Emerson Ruddick one.

In the consolation bracket, Cassville beat McDonald County 27-21.

Ramirez led McDonald County with 13 points. Rounding out the scoring for McDonald County were Latham with three, Anindria Joseph and Ruddick two each and Anderson one.

McDonald County finished the season with a 2-13 record.