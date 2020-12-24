The McDonald County Health Department experienced a glimmer of hope this week as the first doses of the covid-19 vaccine, Moderna, were received and administered to voluntary Health Department staff. Officials say the next available doses will be available to various healthcare workers and first responders in McDonald County.

Concurrently, the county also experienced the covid-induced death of another resident this week, bringing the death toll to 25.

A total of 97 new cases of covid-19 were identified in the county this week -- the largest, local weekly increase since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of publication, the total number of positive cases is 1,888. A total of 1,738 individuals have been released from isolation, leaving 150 still isolated and five individuals currently hospitalized.

The McDonald County Health Department warns residents to continue being cautious because covid-19 cases are on the rise. Over the course of November, McDonald County saw 261 total new cases. In the first five days of December, the county experienced 82 new cases.

Due to a limited supply of antibody test kits, the health department is reserving tests for people who meet certain criteria. For more information, call 417-223-4351, ext. 0.

Testing is available at Ozarks Community Hospital clinics, Freeman Health System, Access Family Care in Anderson, and at the McDonald County Health Department. Each facility has different times and days for availability, so those wishing to be tested are asked to call ahead and schedule an appointment.

• Pineville Ozarks Community Hospital: 417-223-4290, by appointment.

• Noel Ozarks Community Hospital: 417-475-6151, by appointment.

• McDonald County Health Department: 417-223-4351, by appointment, for the uninsured.

• Access Family Care: 417-845-8300, every Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m., by appointment.

• Freeman Clinic of Anderson: 417-845-0545, must be symptomatic, by appointment.