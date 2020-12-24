This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Nov. 22

Rodisxon Abed Juarez IX, 25, Carthage, receiving stolen property

Nov. 23

Noah Vann Sanderson, 42, Anderson, domestic assault and kidnapping

Shun'tavion Laddarrias Thomas, 23, Noel, murder and armed criminal action

Nov. 24

Robert Denaeyer, 36, Grove, Okla., exceeded posted speed limit

Dwayne Jerry, 22, Noel, burglary, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Amboro Takuma Ruan, 63, Noel, DWI-alcohol

Nov. 25

Earnest Lowell Arey, 64, Wyandotte, Okla., operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Jerry Leon Wolfgang, 29, Lawton, Okla., driving while revoked/suspended, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop, DWI-alcohol and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Jordan Robert McGehee, 18, Goodman, unlawful use of weapon -- possess weapon and a felony controlled substance, possession of a defaced firearm and delivery of 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid

Nov. 26

Amboro Takuma Ruan, 63, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended and failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width

Nov. 27

Charlie Keith Holland, 41, Noel, out-of-state fugitive

William Dennis Lincoln, 46, Neosho, exceeded posted speed limit and driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt