RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Teddy Reedybacon blocks the shot of Carthage's Patrick Carlton during the Mustangs' 60-44 loss on Dec. 17 at Carthage High School.

The Gravette Lions used a big second quarter to key the Lions to a 64-53 win over McDonald County on Dec. 18 at Gravette High School.

Gravette led 14-12 at the end of the first quarter, but outscored the Mustangs 21-9 in the second quarter to take a 35-21 lead at intermission. The Lions stretched the margin to 51-35 entering the fourth quarter before McDonald County used an 18-13 advantage to cut the final deficit to 11 points.

"The first half was sloppy on our part," said coach Brandon Joines. "We did not come out ready to play and it showed right off. At halftime, my big challenge was we have to come out with force and be ready to play basketball. The thing we were missing in the first half was heart -- and I can't teach heart. The willpower to be better than your opponent at all times and the want to be better than your opponent -- we did not have that in the first half. In the third quarter we started to get it, but every time we scored we gave up something on the other end. In the fourth quarter, I think we brought it. I thought we played outstanding in the fourth quarter. I thought Dalton McClain touching the floor for the first time in a varsity game was wonderful to see. Eli McClain going up and challenging on that dunk was heart. I think everybody wanted to prove something because of what we did to ourselves in the first half."

Cross Dowd scored 17 points and Eli McClain had 10 to lead McDonald County. Cole Martin and Dalton McClain added six points each, followed by Irael Marcos and Garrett Gricks with five each and Teddy Reedybacon four.

Gravette scoring was unavailable.

McDonald County claimed a 47-34 win in the junior varsity game.

Destyn Dowd led the Mustangs with 18 points, followed by Dalton McClain and Isaac Behm with eight points each, Toby Moore five and Hunter Leach and Jaxson Harrell four each.

McDonald County falls to 1-5 for the season entering next week's Neosho Holiday Tournament. The Mustangs open the tournament on Dec. 28 against Springfield Hillcrest. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m.

Carthage

After trailing by two at the end of the first quarter, the Carthage Tigers pulled away over the final three periods to claim a 60-44 win over McDonald County on Dec. 17 at Carthage High School.

McDonald County took a 15-13 lead at the end of the first quarter when Martin hit a half-court heave at the buzzer to end the period.

Carthage held McDonald County to eight points in the second quarter on the way to taking a 29-23 lead at halftime. The Tigers led just 41-34 after Martin's old-fashioned three-point play late in the third quarter but closed out the quarter with a quick 9-0 run to take a 50-34 lead into the final quarter.

Martin finished with 12 points to lead the Mustangs followed by Reedybacon and Pierce Harmon with nine points each, Cross Dowd seven, Gricks six and Jackson Clarkson one.

Carthage added a 56-42 win in the junior varsity game.

McDonald County was led by Dalton McClain and Behm with 10 points each, followed by Weston Gordon with nine, Moore six, Destyn Dowd five and Harrell two.

McDonald County avoided a sweep with a 40-33 win in the freshman game.

Moore scored 13 points and Sam Barton had 11 to lead McDonald County. Rounding out the scoring for the Mustangs were Destyn Dowd with nine points, Jordan Simpson three and Rylan Armstrong and Cory Tuttle with two each.

Webb City

The Cardinals jumped out to a 12-0 lead to start the game and cruised to 73-43 win on Dec. 15 at MCHS.

McDonald County was able to cut the Cardinal's early lead to just 14-10 at the end of the first quarter, but Webb city increased the margin to 36-18 at halftime and to 54-33 after three quarters.

McDonald County was led by Martin with 12 points, followed by Eli McClain with nine points, Sterling Woods with eight, Harmon five, Clarkson four, Gricks three and Reedybacon two.

Webb City added an 80-51 win in the junior varsity game.

Destyn Dowd scored 14 points, Dalton McClain had 13, Behm had 11 and Gordon 10 to lead the Mustangs. Colton Ruddick had the Mustangs' other three points.

Webb City claimed a 51-39 win in the freshman game.

Destyn Dowd scored 15 points and Moore added 14 to lead McDonald County. Rounding out the scoring for the Mustangs were Barton with six points and Leach and Harrell two each.