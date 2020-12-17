The McDonald County High School football team was represented by six players named to the Missouri Football Coaches Association all-district team released last week.
Offensively, senior running back Bailey Lewis and senior guard Kaidan Campbell were joined by junior quarterback Cole Martin and junior wide receiver Levi Malone.
On the defensive side of the ball, senior linebacker Racey Shandley and junior defensive lineman Garrett Gricks represented the Mustangs.
