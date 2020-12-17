The Neosho Board of Education hosted a board development workshop sponsored by the Missouri School Boards' Association on Dec. 8. In addition to Neosho, board members and superintendents from Diamond R-IV, East Newton Co. R-VI, McDonald Co. R-I, Seneca R-VII and Westview C-6 participated in the workshop that emphasized the board's responsibility in fulfilling the state requirement to conduct a comprehensive performance-based superintendent evaluation process.

The board is responsible for ensuring the evaluation is of sufficient specificity and frequency to provide support and opportunity for improving the superintendent's leadership skills. The purpose of the evaluation is to improve student performance, maintain a collaborative working relationship between the superintendent and the board, establish accountability for the school system and ensure that board policies are being administered effectively.

These boards of education recognize the value of ongoing professional development to improve outcomes for students.

Based on research, this is one of a series of workshops designed to equip local school board members with the skills and knowledge necessary to function as effective education leaders in their communities.

The Missouri School Board's Association is a private, not-for-profit organization that exists to help school boards succeed.