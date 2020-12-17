"And when this epistle is read among you, cause that it be read also in the church of the Laodiceans; and that ye likewise read the epistle from Laodicea." Colossians 4:16 (Read Colossians 4:15-18)

How important it is to read and hear the Scriptures! In both the Old Testament and the New are commands to read the Scriptures.

In Deuteronomy 31:11-13, Moses commanded: "When all Israel is come to appear before the LORD thy God in the place which he shall choose, thou shalt read this law before all Israel in their hearing. Gather the people together, men, and women, and children, and thy stranger that is within thy gates, that they may hear, and that they may learn, and fear the LORD your God, and observe to do all the words of this law: And that their children, which have not known any thing, may hear, and learn to fear the LORD your God, as long as ye live in the land whither ye go over Jordan to possess it."

Paul commanded Timothy: "Study to shew thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth" (2 Tim. 2:15). He also commanded Timothy to "give attendance to reading, to exhortation, to doctrine" (1 Tim. 4:13).

It is through the Scriptures that we are made "wise unto salvation through faith which is in Christ Jesus. All Scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness: that the man of God may be perfect [meaning complete], throughly furnished unto all good works" (2 Tim. 3:15-17).

Thus, the apostle directed his hearers in Colosse, after they had read his letter, to see that it was read in the church at Laodicea; and they were to read Paul's letter to the Laodiceans. Why? That they might hear and learn the truth and be strengthened and built up in the true and saving faith; that they be not led away into error and false doctrine; that they not be robbed of the comfort and assurance of forgiveness and life through faith in Christ Jesus!

History also tells us that this was the practice of the early churches. They shared and circulated the writings of the apostles and read them in their services along with the Scriptures of the Old Testament. That is how the New Testament came to be used and accepted.

Peter, in his second epistle, refers to the writing of the Apostle Paul being circulated in the churches as Scripture (cf. 2 Pet. 3:15-18). And of Scripture, he writes: "We have also a more sure word of prophecy; whereunto ye do well that ye take heed, as unto a light that shineth in a dark place, until the day dawn, and the day star arise in your hearts: Knowing this first, that no prophecy of the scripture is of any private interpretation. For the prophecy came not in old time by the will of man: but holy men of God spake as they were moved by the Holy Ghost" (2 Pet. 1:19-21).

Because certain false teachers attempted to advance their errors with letters they claimed were written by the apostles, the Apostle Paul, though he dictated many of his epistles because of his eyesight, added his own signature so that his hearers would know it was his. Thus, he ends his epistle to the Colossians, "The salutation by the hand of me Paul. Remember my bonds. Grace be with you. Amen."

Since God's Word is a lamp unto our feet and a light unto our path (Psalm 119:105), and since faith comes by hearing and hearing by the Word (Rom. 10:17), reading, hearing and studying the Scriptures is so important for us as Christians. When we err in our ways and fall into some sin, God's Word rebukes us and reveals our sin and need for repentance. When we are troubled by guilt and shame, God's Word comforts us with the assurance that Christ Jesus paid in full for all our sins when He suffered and died upon the cross -- that through faith in the crucified and risen Christ Jesus we have God's pardon and forgiveness! When we desire to serve God and do His will, God's Word teaches us what God's will is and shows us how to conduct our lives here in this world.

How sad it is that both Christians and Christian churches so often fail to give attention to the reading and study of God's Word! As a result, sins go unrebuked, troubled consciences go uncomforted, and many believers have no guidance and direction in their lives. And because people fail to continue in the Word, countless souls are lost to the lies and false teaching of the devil and his minion preachers.

Jesus said to those who believed in Him: "If ye continue in my word, then are ye my disciples indeed; and ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free" (John 8:31-32).

Let us take the time to read, study and meditate upon God's Word that He might graciously strengthen and keep us in the true faith in Jesus Christ until we go to be with Him forever in heaven!

Blessed Lord, who hast caused all Holy Scriptures to be written for our learning, grant that we may in such wise hear them, read, mark, learn, and inwardly digest them, that by patience and comfort of Thy Holy Word we may embrace, and ever hold fast, the blessed hope of everlasting life, which Thou hast given us in our Savior Jesus Christ, who liveth and reigneth with Thee and the Holy Ghost, ever one God, world without end. Amen. (The Lutheran Hymnal, page 14)

[Devotion by Randy Moll. Scripture quotations are from the King James Version of the Bible.]