Can you believe that it's almost Christmas? Where does the time go? Thanksgiving was just yesterday and now Christmas is staring us in the face. And just like everything else this year things are not normal. We can continue some traditions and others have to be forgone or at least changed for 2020.

One tradition that I always look forward to is Laymen's League. It has been a staple of the Christmas season in Neosho for 74 years. And this year it will continue albeit in a different form but it will happen.

Normally a group of men gather the first of November and plan out the year's program with speakers, musicians and a host of Neosho men participating in some manner. This year we met and made a very difficult decision – we would not have an in person event.

It was not an easy decision but it was the right one given all the information we have at our disposal. But, even though it will not be in person, it will still be held. With the help of KNEO radio and volunteers with more technical knowledge than I certainly have tucked away in my little brain.

This year we have a full slate of speakers and of course the theme is the same as it has been for 74 years – "What Christmas Means to Me." Each of the speaker's presentation has already been recorded at the Neosho Methodist Life Center as the Methodists were slated to host this year's event.

This years' speakers are David Kennedy (Neosho City Manager); Jim Cummins (Neosho School Superintendent); Clint Dalbom (Neosho Parks Director); state Rep. Dirk Deaton (R-District 159); and Tyler Eads (student at SBU).

Starting Monday, Dec. 14, the event will be broadcast on KNEO radio's Facebook page at 8 a.m. They will air an audio version at 7:30 a.m. on their radio station. After that, it will be archived and if you can't see it at that time, it will be available for viewing at any time after that initial airing.

While this is not the way we would like to be hosting a Laymen's League, I don't think God really cares just as long as we are celebrating Christ's birthday. I am confident that next year we will be back in a local church celebrating, complete with coffee and donuts.

Another tradition around our house is watching some of the time-honored classic Christmas shows like the movie "Die Hard." Whoops, that's another column perhaps. No, I'm talking about ones like "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (the animated Dr. Seuss version).

This year the coronavirus has sure acted like the Grinch – trying to steal the joy out of everything it possibly can. I can't think of any aspect of our lives that have not been touched by this horrible virus.

But, think about the people in Whoville. They had everything taken that the Grinch thought brought joy to them in celebrating Christmas. At the end, he realized that it was not the trappings of Christmas that brought joy but the coming of our Savior that was the source of their happiness.

This year we can let covid rob us of joy or we can celebrate the true meaning of Christmas. Be a Who.

Kevin Wilson is a former state representative who was born in Goodman and now lives in Neosho. Opinions expressed are those of the author.