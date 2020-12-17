Owen Victor Gibson

Jan. 4, 1934

Dec. 6, 2020

Owen Victor Gibson, 86, of Anderson, Mo., died Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at National Health Care Center in Joplin, Mo., after a 20-year battle with cancer.

He was born Jan. 4, 1934, in Anderson to Doyle and Edna Alice (Himegartdner) Gibson. He was a lifelong area resident and a graduate of Anderson High School. On May 1, 1952, in Bentonville, Ark., he married Minnie Marie England. For 21 years he owned and operated a furniture and appliance business in Anderson and was a contract bulk mail delivery agent for over 30 years.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Minnie Marie Gibson (Sept. 25, 2017); his parents; and a sister, Louise Garvin.

His survivors are two children, Vicki Blecha (Kevin) of Anderson, Randy Gibson (Nina) of Kansas City, Mo.; one granddaughter; and two sisters, Pat Roberts and Karen McCracken, both of Joplin.

Private family services were held with burial at Peace Valley Cemetery in Anderson.

Memorials are being directed to the Anderson United Methodist Church c/o the funeral home.

Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson was in charge of arrangements.

Cassie K Danielle Ross Hartwick

May 1, 1990

Dec. 10, 2020

Ms. Cassie K Danielle Ross Hartwick, 30 years old of Jane, Missouri, departed this life Thursday, December 10, 2020.

Cassie entered this life on May 1, 1990, in Springdale, Arkansas, to Rebecca Smith Caldwell and Jody Ross.

Cassie loved her family. She is most noted to be the proud mother of her daughter, Willow. She was happily married to Mr. Zachary David Hartwick of the home. Cassie would light up a room with her fun, joyful personality. She judged no one and loved many with her whole heart and soul. Cassie loved animals and over the years had many pets. She was very creative and enjoyed creating works of art out of various items. She was a loving caregiver, mother, wife, daughter, granddaughter, niece, cousin and friend to all. She will be dearly missed.

Cassie is survived by her daughter, Willow K. Lynn Thompson; her husband, Zachary Hartwick; her parents, Rebecca and Butch Caldwell; her father, Jody Ross; her maternal grandparents, Terri and Danny Smith; her paternal grandparents, Freddie Mullins and Gonzalo Hernandez; an uncle and aunt, Keith and Amelia Smith; a cousin, Hunter Smith; and a host of other family and friends.

Her great-grandparents, Beverly and Jim Hock, preceded Cassie in death.

A visitation will be Tuesday, December 15, 2020, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. in Rollins Funeral Home Chapel.

Roger Allen Zeorlin

Nov. 12, 1940

Dec. 10, 2020

Roger Allen Zeorlin, 80, of Noel, Mo., died Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, while at Mercy Hospital in Rogers, Ark.

He was born Nov. 12, 1940, in St. Joseph, Mo., to Reynold and Lillian (Vaeth) Zeorlin. He was raised in St. Joseph and was a 1959 graduate of Christian Brothers Catholic High School. On Oct. 17, 1964, he married Nancy Marie Hunter. He followed the Catholic faith throughout his life. He was employed by Armour Foods in Kansas City before moving to Noel, in 1984, where they owned and operated Arthur Murray's Motel until retiring in 2006. He was a sports fan and followed Notre Dame Football and the Kansas City Chiefs. He enjoyed spending time with his dogs, puttering around the house, sitting on the deck and the river.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 49 years, Nancy Zeorlin; two sons, Jody Lee Zeorlin, Bradley Allen Zeorlin; three brothers, Harold, Don, and Gregg Zeorlin; and three sisters, Arlene Serocki, Nadine Ketchem, Virginia Jasper.

Survivors are his daughter, Carrie Zeorlin Edens (Justin) of Noel; grandson, Adrian Zeorlin (Trixie) of Lee Summit; and great-grandson Adrian Zeorlin II.

Graveside services were 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at Noel Cemetery with Father Charles Dunn officiating. In lieu of flowers, the Zeorlin family requests that memorial contributions be made to I'm Your Huckleberry Rescue, P.O. Box 271, Pineville, Mo., 64854. If sending a contribution by check, please place Roger's name in the memo line.

Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo., was in charge of arrangements.