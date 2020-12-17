RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County 126-pound Aydan Ball is on his way to pinning MarZell Sullivan of Grandview to give the Mustangs’ their lone win of the day at the CJ Classic Wrestling Tournament held on Dec. 12 at Carl Junction High School.

With five open weights, chances for much success at a dual tournament was limited for the McDonald County High School wrestling team.

But the Mustangs were able to pull off one win in their five matches at the CJ Classic held on Dec. 12 at Carl Junction High School.

In its final dual of the day, McDonald County trailed Grandview 34-30 entering the final match of the dual and the tournament.

But McDonald County freshman Aydan Ball (126) pinned Grandview's MarZell Sullivan in the third period for six points to give the Mustangs their lone win on the day.

"It's always tough when you have a few guys missing," said coach Josh Factor. "We have a pretty young team, but we have a great group of freshmen and sophomores. Aydan Ball and Alexis Molina came up big for us against Grandview. Those are two guys who are first-year high school wrestlers and it was Alexis' first time on the mat. Our experienced guys got some top-notch competition, especially against Nixa and Seneca. We are getting better every day. I am just glad we were able to get on the mat."

Molina pinned Kenneth Boydstun at 160 pounds. Other McDonald County wins were Blaine Ortiz, 120, pin; Colter Vick, 152, pin; Alberto Valdez, 182, forfeit; and, Sam Murphy, 195, forfeit.

McDonald County began the day with a 63-18 loss to Nixa.

The Mustangs' wins were by Levi Smith, 138, pin; Vick, 152, pin; and Murphy, 220, pin.

Against Frontenac, the Mustangs dropped a 28-27 decision.

Winning for McDonald county were Michael Owens, 113, pin; Oritz, 120, pin; Ball, 126, forfeit; Smith, 138, pin; and Murphy, 195, 7-4 decision.

Seneca then handed the Mustangs a 59-24 loss.

Picking up wins for McDonald county were Smith, 138, forfeit; Vick, 152, pin; Valdez, 195, forfeit; and Murphy, 220, forfeit.

In its final match of their pool, the Mustangs dropped a 46-30 decision to Buffalo.

McDonald County picked up wins by Owens, 113, forfeit; Ortiz, 120, pin; Smith, 138, pin; Vick, 152, pin; and Murphy, 220, pin.

McDonald County hosts a girls' tournament on Dec. 18 and a JV tournament on Dec. 19. The varsity is back in action on Dec. 29 at the Springfield Holiday Classic.

Reeds Spring/Hillcrest

McDonald County swept a dual against Reeds Spring and Hillcrest on Dec. 10 in Springfield.

The Mustangs defeated Reeds Spring 54-12 in the first match.

McDonald County received wins from Victor Lopez, 106, forfeit; Owens, 113, forfeit; Ortiz, 120, forfeit; Ball, 126, forfeit; Smith, 132, forfeit; Cross Spencer, 138, forfeit; Vick, 152, pin; Molina, 160, forfeit; and, Murphy, 195, pin.

McDonald County added a 54-24 win over Hillcrest.

Winning for the Mustangs were Lopez, 106, forfeit; Owens, 113, forfeit; Ortiz, 120, pin; Ball, 126, pin; Smith, 132, pin; Spencer, 138, pin; Vick, 152, pin; Murphy, 195, pin; and Jayce Hitt, 220, forfeit.