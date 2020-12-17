The McDonald County Health Department warns residents to continue being cautious because covid-19 cases are on the rise. Over the course of November, McDonald County saw 261 total new cases. In the first five days of December, the county experienced 82 new cases.

Of the 1,715 total positive cases this year, data indicates that the majority of those infected have been between 0 to 18 years of age. The second highest case counts are in the age groups of 19 to 29 years of age and 35 to 39 years of age.

A total of 76 new cases of covid-19 were identified in the county this week.

As of publication, the total number of positive cases is 1,791. A total of 1,605 individuals have been released from isolation, leaving 186 still isolated and five individuals currently hospitalized.

On Friday, Nov. 20, McDonald County School District announced that 10 students and two staff members are currently positive for covid-19, with 172 students and 11 staff members being isolated. This reflects an increase in student cases of 500% from three weeks prior and a nearly 800% increase in students isolated.

The administration has not released updated data since school has been back in session following Thanksgiving break.

No data was released regarding the school(s) of the isolated students or staff.

Due to a limited supply of antibody test kits, the health department is reserving tests for people who meet certain criteria. For more information, call 417-223-4351, ext. 0.

Testing is available at Ozarks Community Hospital clinics, Freeman Health System, Access Family Care in Anderson, and at the McDonald County Health Department. Each facility has different times and days for availability, so those wishing to be tested are asked to call ahead and schedule an appointment.

• Pineville Ozarks Community Hospital: 417-223-4290, by appointment.

• Noel Ozarks Community Hospital: 417-475-6151, by appointment.

• McDonald County Health Department: 417-223-4351, by appointment, for the uninsured.

• Access Family Care: 417-845-8300, every Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m., by appointment.

• Freeman Clinic of Anderson: 417-845-0545, must be symptomatic, by appointment.