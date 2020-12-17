The McDonald County seventh grade girls basketball team beat Joplin 36-15 on Dec. 7 in Nevada to win first place in the Wild West Seventh Grade Girls Basketball Tournament.

McDonald County beat Carthage and Webb City earlier in the tournament to advance to the finals.

Carlie Martin scored 13 points and Charlie Rawlins added 12 to lead the Lady Mustangs.

Layla Wallain added seven points, while Tatym Trudeau and Xandria Lay had two each.

On Dec. 10, McDonald County claimed a 49-16 win over East Newton in a make-up game at Anderson Middle School.

Wallain scored 14 points and Rawlins had 12 to lead McDonald County. Rounding out the scoring for McDonald County were Jamie Williams with nine points, Martin and Trudeau four each and Lay, Gia Coffel and Amiyah Ziemianin with two each.

McDonald County improves to 12-1 for the season entering this week's tournament in the West Division of the Big 8 Conference.

Eighth Grade

Webb City defeated the McDonald County eighth grade 29-19 in the seventh place game of the Wild West Eighth Grade Girls Basketball Tournament on Dec. 7.

Rylee Anderson led McDonald County with 11 points followed by Anissa Ramirez and Kara Montgomery with four each.

East Newton claimed a 21-14 win on Dec. 10 in the make-up game, also at Anderson Middle School.

Anderson scored seven points while Vivianne Latham had four and Ramriez three to account for McDonald County's points.

McDonald County falls to 2-11 entering the conference tournament.