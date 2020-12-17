Filing for open positions in the April 6, 2021, General Municipal Election began Tuesday, Dec. 15, and closes Tuesday, Jan. 19.

Available are offices from a variety of area school boards, local governments and water districts.

Filing can be completed at the main office for the entity of the seat during regular business hours. All establishments are required to remain open until 5 p.m. on the final day of filing.

Absentee balloting begins Feb. 23 and must be submitted -- via mail, fax, or in-office -- by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24. Voters can apply to receive an absentee ballot from the county clerk's office either in person or by fax. After application forms are completed, they are to be returned to the county clerk's office for processing, after which an absentee ballot can be secured. For more information, call 417-223-7512.

Voters casting an absentee ballot must provide a legitimate reason for doing so. Secretary of State John R. Ashcroft's website lists the following as valid reasons for voting absentee:

– Absence on election day from the jurisdiction of the election authority in which such voter is registered to vote;

– Incapacity or confinement due to illness or physical disability, including a person who is primarily responsible for the physical care of a person who is incapacitated or confined due to illness or disability;

– Employment as an election authority, as a member of an election authority, or by an election authority at a location other than such voter's polling place; and

– Incarceration, provided all qualifications for voting are retained.

– Certified participation in the address confidentiality program established under sections 589.660 to 589.681 of safety concerns.

– For an election that occurs during the year 2020, the voter has contracted or is in an at-risk category for contracting or transmitting severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (covid-19).

Voters who are considered at-risk for contracting or transmitting covid-19 are those who:

– Are 65 years of age or older;

– Live in a long-term care facility licensed under Chapter 198, RSMo.;

– Have chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma;

– Have serious heart conditions;

– Are immunocompromised;

– Have diabetes;

– Have chronic kidney disease and are undergoing dialysis; or

– Have liver disease.

The following is a list of seats available on area boards of education. Names of the current incumbents are listed. All school board positions are for three-year terms unless otherwise noted.

• McDonald County School Board -- Andy McClain and Josh Banta.

• Neosho School Board -- Dan Haskins and Steffen Wiest.

• East Newton School Board -- Robin Farmer and Mandy McMahan.

• Wheaton School Board -- Kevin Schlessman and Bobby Banks.

• Seneca School Board -- Ron Wallace and Matt Stewart.

• Southwest R-V School Board -- Danny Dalton and Robert Catron.

• Crowder College Board of Trustees – Al Chapman.

Municipal openings with incumbent names are listed. All are for two-year terms unless otherwise noted:

• Anderson (8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday - Friday) -- East Ward Alderman, Jimmie Gideon* and West Ward Alderman, Chester Neel.

• Noel (9 a.m. until noon; 1 to 4 p.m. Monday - Friday) -- North Ward Alderman, Kim Wilson; South Ward Alderman, Terry Lance; West Ward Alderman Reid Schmit; Mayor, Lewis Davis and Tax Collector, Nancy Irish.

• Lanagan (8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday) -- All alderman positions are at-large. At the time of publication, city officials were not available to provide information on open positions.

• Goodman (7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday - Friday) -- North Ward Alderman, Ed Tuomala; South Ward Alderman, Ron Johnson; Mayor, J.R. Fisher; and Tax Collector, Meghan Sexson.

• Pineville (8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday - Friday) -- At the time of publication, officials were not available to provide information on open positions.

• Southwest City (8 a.m. until noon; 1 to 5 p.m. Monday - Friday) -- East Ward Alderman, Steven Golden*, and West Ward Alderman, Amber Killion.

* Gideon was appointed North Ward Alderman following a vacancy created by the resignation of Gene Cantrell and Golden was appointed East Ward Alderman following a vacancy created by the death of Joe Carpenter.

Rural water district positions are all for three-year terms, set up by sub-districts:

• Rural Water District No. 1 (7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday - Friday) -- At the time of publication, officials were not available to provide information on open positions.

• Rural Water District No. 2 (8 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Mondays, 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday - Friday) -- At the time of publication, officials were not available to provide information on open positions.

• Rural Water District No. 3 (call 417-762-7167 for times to register) -- At the time of publication, officials were not available to provide information on open positions.