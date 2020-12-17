McDonald and Newton counties have lost one of its biggest advocates for education.

James B. Tatum, 95, died Dec. 8 at his home in Pineville. Tatum helped establish Crowder College, served for more than 50 years on its board and paved a way for local neighbors to gain an education to better their lives.

Crowder College officials say Tatum's enthusiasm for education is forever ingrained in the college's culture.

"The name James B. Tatum will always be a cornerstone at Crowder College," Dr. Glenn Coltharp, Crowder College president, said in a statement.

"His tireless dedication as a founding member of the college and president of the board of trustees for more than 50 years makes him a true servant leader," he said. "Servant leadership is embedded in Mr. Tatum's life of giving to others in his service to our country in the military, as a businessman in the community, and as an advocate for continued education."

Tatum's impressive list of achievements was topped only by his love for others. His dedication and tireless work laid the groundwork for success for many others to come.

Those who knew him said that his desire to help others was driven by his own initiative to learn.

"From philosophy to political science, history, military strategy, ethics, world religions, art, leadership, cattle breeding and finance, his search for knowledge and understanding was never ending," family members penned in his obituary. "He will be missed beyond measure by his adoring family and friends."

The Anderson resident embarked on a military path, receiving a Congressional appointment to the United States Military Academy at West Point. His military career had numerous stops and promotions. It was while Captain Tatum was helping a wounded soldier during battle that his legs were severely wounded. He was awarded the Bronze Star with Valor, two awards of the Purple Heart and the Combat Infantry Badge.

After returning to Anderson, an idea for creating educational opportunities sparked his interest. He became involved in that effort, co-authoring legislation that created community colleges in the state. He spearheaded a campaign to create a local junior college district, acquired 600 acres of land from the federal government and saw the opening of Crowder College in 1963.

Tatum served for more than 45 years as the board of trustees chairman and served on the board overall for more than 50 years. Because of Crowder College's success, Tatum was tapped to serve as a consultant in college presidential searches. His involvement included working with nearly 300 colleges.

Inspired by Robert Greenleaf, who led a "Servant Leadership" movement at the time Tatum also worked to create servant leadership as a worldwide movement, instilling that concept at Crowder College.

Tatum received leadership awards, education recognition and was named "Outstanding Missourian" in 2014.

In McDonald County, the Crowder College location in Jane was completed and dedicated as the James B. Tatum Hall.

Tatum's desire to assist others in their educational goals "goes beyond admiration," Coltharp said.

"His efforts built a foundation for what Crowder College is today. For this, the institution will be forever grateful for this true servant leader and his giant heart!"

Memorial contributions may be made to Mr. Tatum's legacy, the Crowder College Tatum Family Scholarship Fund. Donations can be made to the Crowder Foundation, Inc., 601 Laclede, Neosho, MO 64850, or online at www.Crowder.edu/foundation. Online condolences may be sent to the family through Ozark Funeral Home's website www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.