Sally Carroll/Special to McDonald County Press Clay Sexson and his wife, Meghan, are concerned about making sure school children have safe options to travel to school and back. Clay, a life-long resident of Goodman, used to walk these roads, fight the intersection and wait for the train before crossing the tracks.

Clay and Meghan Sexson are determined to help Goodman live up to its name.

The young couple is dedicated to lending a helping hand, all in the name of improving hometown life.

The two active volunteers aren't afraid to introduce new ideas -- or burn some elbow grease -- to make things better.

Sometimes, their activity is front and center, like Meghan's role as city tax collector, a position she's had since 2015. Sometimes, it's behind the scenes, like her organizational efforts at school.

Coordinating for teachers at Goodman Elementary is her forte, and serving on the Parent Teacher Organization is her way of spearheading important school efforts.

Her husband, Clay, elected this year as a Goodman City Council Southward Alderman, is a nine-year volunteer for the Goodman Area Fire Protection District. His goal: leading local efforts to improve safety and roads.

The two do not look to others to lead the way. They're willing to invest their time for a better future.

Clay sees several improvements that need to be made. Instead of complaining and doing nothing, he became motivated to run for city council.

"There were things that we didn't like," Clay explained. "Actions speak louder than words."

Between their activities, and creating meaningful opportunities for their 9-year-old son, Rilynn, the Sexson's stay busy.

"I sign up for 500 things," Meghan said. "Clay says, 'How are you going to do all that?' I just say, 'I'm not going to sleep for a week!'"

Clay grew up here, walked the same streets, and then returned after college to raise a family. He takes his cue from his parents, Chet and Susan, who have a hard-working ethic and a successful marriage.

"His parents are a role model for us," Meghan said.

The volunteerism inspired by his parents has led the younger Sexson's to pave the way for their young son.

Clay's dad has volunteered for the Goodman Area Fire Protection District for 35 years. It was his prompting that helped Clay officially sign up.

After attending Missouri State University in Springfield, Clay returned to Goodman with Meghan to make it their home. Clay's dad began asking him to get involved.

"Dad kept on me, 'I'm going to the fire department meeting tonight. Are you going?'"

The two were unpacking and trying to get settled. After the last box was unpacked, Clay went to a meeting in September. That was nine years ago and he's been involved ever since.

Setting a community service example for their child is important for the Sexson family. They believe it's essential that he becomes familiar with volunteering, so he's been involved in the fire department for about two years.

Whenever Clay goes to perform maintenance or other tasks, he takes Rilynn along.

"I grew up in the fire department," Clay said. "I'm making sure my kid does the same."

Hopeful Improvements

On this cool, winter morning, the Sexson's meet near the corner of the road where they'd like to see some change.

The Main and South School intersection needs improvement.

One of Clay's goals is to build sidewalks so children have a safe route to and from school.

Clay is working with the city council to apply for a grant, with help from the Harry S. Truman Coordinating Council. The grant would allow for the construction of sidewalks, Clay said.

"I used to walk this road," Clay said, pointing to the corner. "I had to cross the railroad tracks," he said. "There are semis that are coming from both directions, there's a lot of logging that they do off C Highway," he said. "There are two really bad corners, and people zipping through town."

The blind curve is dangerous. Traffic backs up when the train roars through, which can be every 30 minutes, Meghan says.

The train travels from Kansas City to New Mexico, and hauls a great deal through Goodman every day.

Couple that with rainy weather, which can flood the ditches, and the elements all point to a dangerous concoction.

"I want to help give kids a safe way to school," Clay said. Clay's dad owns adjoining property. The owners of Upworks, across the road, are agreeable to helping as well, Clay said. If property is needed for accessibility, the two parties are willing to help. That would speed up the process, he said.

The police department does a great job of monitoring every morning and afternoon, they said. A resource officer from Neosho also helps at times, they added.

But the intersection wasn't established long ago to accompany that much traffic. Some people move slowly in the morning school traffic, and parents watch children other than their own to make sure everyone is safe. Providing a sidewalk system would ensure safety, Clay said.

The deadline for the grant is February, which is quickly approaching. The Sexson's know from experience what challenges exist for schoolchildren to safely travel to and from school.

It's a grant they wholeheartedly hope is awarded.

Meant To Be Together

The two met in high school but sparks didn't fly until Meghan chalked his truck while he was gone to a baseball game.

When he returned, they spent a lot of time together, talking. The two became high school sweethearts and maintained that connection when Clay later moved to Springfield to attend college. Meghan, two years younger, focused on school, too.

By the fall of 2010, they realized they wanted to create a life together.

They married in June 2011 and made Goodman their home. Their volunteerism and community involvement started early in their marriage. Clay joined the fire department, and Meghan felt very welcome in a small town, even as a Neosho-transplant.

"I feel like it's my town. I was truly welcomed with open arms," she said.

Within the next four years, Meghan learned of the tax collector position through the former tax collector, Dawn Bunch, who approached her mother-in-law, who then told her. Meghan met with Bunch at city hall, learning more about the role.

It was perfect for her, she said, because their son was young at the time. The position entailed setting her own hours yet working to help fellow citizens.

"I love my job, and getting to see people who come into city hall," she said. She was appointed to fulfill the remainder of Bunch's term, then has run for every term since.

Other time is spent helping at the school. Though covid-19 restrictions have limited her time there now, she continues to stay involved as much as she can.

The couple also is committed to carving out a successful path for their young son. His interest in 4H, showing goats and having chores, will teach responsibility.

In the future, they'll allow him to drive a tractor and explore other farm chores that will instill a good work ethic, they said.

Clay's time on the city council has just begun. He will serve until April 2022, when he decides if he'll run for the position again. Meghan's term for tax collector will expire in April 2021, and she plans to run again. The two believe they'll stay involved to create change.

"I can't imagine not being here," Meghan said. "We want to improve it for the next generation, for our child," she said.

"This is his home."

Sally Carroll/Special to McDonald County Press Meghan and Clay Sexson support each other in their goals for family and community. Their 9-year-old son, Rilynn, is the light of their lives and they remain motivated to provide him with a good role model to become involved and set goals. They say they hope their community involvement creates a better tomorrow for the next generation.