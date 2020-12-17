Division I

The following cases were filed:

Kyle Jordan vs. Laura Jordan. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Danyel N. Simpson. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Sean A. Krohn. Exceeded posted speed limit.

William Dennis Lincoln. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Christopher Elwood Sarver. Exceeded posted speed limit.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

None.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Bank of America vs. Susan Daylong. Suit on account.

Bank of America vs. Robin Abreo. Suit on account.

Bank of America vs. Michael Weirich. Suit on account.

Discover Bank vs. Jennifer Buss. Suit on account.

First Books Investments, LLC vs. Harrison Kinser. Breach of contract.

Freeman Health System vs. Christy L. Wallis et al. Suit on account.

Autovest, LLC vs. Theresa M. Anglin. Breach of contract.

Freeman Health System vs. Kimberly K. McCreary et al. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Robert J. Hosler. Suit on account.

Bell Management, Inc. vs. Theda M. Holland et al. Rent and possession.

Anglin Family Investments vs. Kyle W. Condreay et al. Unlawful detainer.

State of Missouri:

Christopher J. Abbey. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Joston Andrew. Driving while revoked/suspended and failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width.

David T. Surface. Expired registration, driving while revoked/suspended and failed to yield to emergency vehicle when sounding siren and displaying red/blue light.

Charles W. Townsend. Theft/stealing.

Luis Olvera. Trespassing and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop.

Ashley J. Delzell. Operated motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield/excess vision reducing material applied to side window.

Azealea M. Higgs. Exceeded posted speed limit.

William Dennis Lincoln. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Timothy T. Pelican. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Sara I. Pla. Failed to register out-of-state registered motor vehicle/trailer in Mo. when Mo. resident and exceeded posted speed limit..

Colby S. Kinkead. Failed to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction.

Reynaldo F. Perez. Failed to stop for steady red signal at crosswalk/stop line/point nearest intersection.

Tyler Mayhan. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Pamela E. Smith. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jessica M. Whittington. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Mattie Marie McGuffey. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Felonies:

Robert K. Wilson. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Sylvia S. Moss. Burglary.

Cricket A. Marshall. Theft/stealing.

Jake Atkins. Theft/stealing.

Charles L. Puckette. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

Edmundo Cordero. Unlawful use of weapon -- exhibiting and possession of a defaced firearm.

Joseph E. Kalista. Domestic assault.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

None.

Felonies:

None.