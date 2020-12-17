This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Nov. 15

Taylor Autumn Peters, 23, Noel, failure to register motor vehicle

Kamie Reselap, 53, Anderson, operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Nov. 16

Aaron Ray Campbell, 31, Springfield, domestic assault and rape or attempted rape

Christina Nicole Carr, 28, Neosho, failure to register motor vehicle

Johnny Chambers, 39, Springfield, domestic assault and sodomy or attempted sodomy

Dregon Wayne Charlton, 19, Goodman, tampering with motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Joseph Earl Kalista, 34, Goodman, domestic assault

Krystal Dianne Manues, 43, Bella Vista, Ark., operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, DWI-alcohol, assault-special victim and drove wrong direction on highway divided into two or more roadways

Nov. 18

Johnny Allen, 24, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, failed to stop for stop sign at stop line/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Keith Ryan Bennett, 41, Joplin, out-of-state fugitive

Logan William Chavez, 29, Pineville, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident, DWI-alcohol and operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Krysta D. Fitzer, 32, Joplin, burglary and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Nov. 19

James Lee Anderson, 58, Rocky Comfort, sexual misconduct

Shawn Ray Bundgard, 50, Anderson, out-of-state fugitive and sale/possession of equipment or parts with altered/missing/falsified identification numbers

Fernando Galicia-Salazar, 51, Noel, domestic assault and sexual abuse

Jason Michael Holt, 43, Bella Vista, Ark., theft/stealing and driving while revoked/suspended

Toji Lynn Loudermilk, 48, Anderson, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Nov. 20

Stephen P. Henry, 37, Bella Vista, Ark., exceeded posted speed limit

Niomi Jean Jackson, 49, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, DWI-alcohol, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident

Allen Lynn McCullar, 54, Goodman, failure to register motor vehicle

Noah Vann Sanderson, 42, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended

Nov. 21

Bayron Isac Bejarano-Elvir, 19, Southwest City, theft/stealing