Anderson's board of alderman amended the 2020 budget to accommodate holiday bonuses for emergency responders during the regular meeting on Tuesday.

When discussing the annual incentive, alderman Richard Cable pitched the idea of decreasing the sum for full-time employees and increasing the sum for volunteers, such as firefighters, who are not paid to respond to emergencies.

Police Chief Dave Abbott noted that his department has received hazard pay for full-time workers during the pandemic and gave the go-ahead to reallocate the money that would go to law enforcement, towards the fire department.

"Well I hate to cut anyone out," alderman Chester Neel said.

It was decided to present the 16 firefighters with bonuses in the amount of $200 and the 10 reserve officers bonuses in the amount of $100.

After crunching numbers, City Clerk Andi Browning said that, in order to distribute the desired bonuses, the budget would need to be amended to reflect a holiday bonus amount of $4,200.

The council unanimously voted to amend the budget and approve holiday bonuses.

Departmental Reports

Police Chief Dave Abbott reported that November's call volume was down by 230 calls. He said that the transmission went out in the Tahoe and it was replaced. Two laptops in patrol vehicles also stopped working and were replaced with refurbished laptops. Abbott also noted a new officer has been hired to replace Chris Sutherland and the new patrol Tahoe is scheduled to arrive at the beginning of 2021.

Public Works Director Ben Shoemaker readdressed the need for a new skid steer. Shoemaker said he viewed a number of unsatisfactory, used skid steers and provided quotes for new ones. He said the low bid is $39,800 with financing available and interest of 2.79%.

The council considered the benefits of delaying payments for one year to allow time to budget the expense compared to making a down payment from the operations and maintenance fund. Ultimately, the council voted to make a down payment of $10,000 and finance the equipment for 4 years.

Shoemaker reported that footings have been set at Town Hole in anticipation of a new pavilion to replace the previous pavilion that was damaged in the flooding.

Fire Chief Dave Abbott reported that the department received 49 calls for service last month. He said he ordered four sets of bunker gear and is awaiting their arrival.

Abbott expressed the pressing need to purchase new SCBA (Self Contained Breathing Apparatus) oxygen cylinders. They are approximately $550 per bottle and have a 15-year shelf-life. Abbott said the department needs 22, but he would like to purchase 11 if possible. The council voted to purchase 22 SCBA cylinders.

In other business, the council:

• Tabled the topic of purchasing a new pavilion for Town Hole, pending approval to install a new structure that is larger than the previous one;

• Voted not to renew the city of Anderson's membership with the Harry S. Truman Coordinating Council;

• Paid bills in the amount of $63,839.43.