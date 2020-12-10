Gerritt Brinks with the Harry S. Truman Coordinating Council met with Southwest City's board of alderman to pick brains and assess needs last week. The city is applying for a Community Development Block Grant in the amount of $750,000 to be used to make improvements throughout town during the upcoming water system project.

During a public hearing regarding the grant application, Brinks asked council members and the public to rank amenities and infrastructure in town to identify issues and prioritize addressing them.

Brinks reminded those attending to provide honest feedback, even at the expense of sounding critical.

Council members were asked to rate infrastructure, community services, community facilities and educations items as "non-existent," "poor," "fair," or "good." Brinks asked about a number of aspects, including water treatment and distribution infrastructure, sidewalks and stormwater drainage as well as community centers, licensed childcare and mental health counseling.

Council members were then asked to rate items from 1, being the lowest, to 5, being the highest. Continued education, vocational training, specialized healthcare and substance abuse programs were highlighted as lacking in the area.

Ultimately, the council and public came to the consensus that the five most pressing needs in Southwest City are as follows:

• Water system infrastructure

• Streets

• Drainage/stormwater run-off/sidewalks

• Recreation opportunities and

• Economic development initiations

Brinks said he would continue with the CDBG application and circle back with council members soon.

The council went on to approve three new ordinances following their first and second readings. Ordinance No. 629 ensures fair housing within the city, defines discriminatory housing practices and creates a Fair Housing Committee. Ordinance No. 631, declares intent to seek funding through the CDBG program.

Ordinance No. 632 establishes rules and regulations within the police department regarding the use of excessive force during non-violent civil rights demonstrations, including physically barring access to a facility or location which is the subject of such demonstration and providing penalties for violations thereof.