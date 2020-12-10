Southwest City's board of alderman voted to amend the police department's standard operating procedure in regards to the use of lethal force during the regular meeting on Tuesday.

The updated procedure reads that "a police officer may not use an intentional chokehold, neck hold, stranglehold, lateral vascular neck restraint, carotid restraint or any other use of physical force that restricts oxygen or blood flow to the head or neck, except in the case of the use of deadly force in the defense of human life as authorized by this index code."

Mayor David Blake also updated council members on the continued dam repair project. Blake said that Matt Waters agreed to clean up the area and compact the soil in the coming week or two. As soon as cleanup and compaction are completed, repairs to the dam structure can begin.

Departmental Reports

Fire Chief Shane Clark reported that, since the last meeting, the department has responded to two motor vehicle accidents and one medical call, as well as extinguished one structure fire and assisted a surrounding agency with extinguishing a grass fire.

Clark also spoke about the need for an updated emergency reporting system. Clark said the department is still reporting on paper, which leaves a lot of room for simplification. Clark said that his desired system, Emergency Reporting, allows for National Fire Incident Reporting System reporting, inventory control, reports, certifications and more. After discussion, the council voted to purchase Emergency Reporting at a cost of $1,795 per year.

Police Chief Bud Gow reported that, since the last meeting, the department has issued five tickets, taken two reports, assisted with one lock-out, provided assistance to neighboring agencies twice and responded to 76 calls for service.

Public Works Director Shane Clark reported that the street department is still clearing brush and debris from Liberty Road, noting that operations at the water and wastewater plants are doing well.

In other business, the council:

• Agreed to hold the annual Christmas Decorating Contest with prizes awarded to first, second and third place participants. Judging will take place on Sunday, Dec. 20;

• Requested a covid-19 expense reimbursement in the amount of $3,108.60;

• Voted to add a cell phone to the city's current Verizon bill at a cost of $50 per month. This phone will be used by a city worker who is currently unreachable by phone inside the city limits due to cell service;

• Granted City Clerk Krystal Austen permission to pay recurring city bills without council approval, contingent upon Austen notifying council members of the expenses via email;

• Paid bills in the amount of $24,093.95.