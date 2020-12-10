RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS The McDonald County High School JROTC color guard led the Pineville Christmas parade on Saturday.

RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS The Grinch and Cindy Lou Who appeared in the Pineville Christmas parade on Saturday.

RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS The McDonald County High School FFA entered a float in the Pineville Christmas parade on Saturday.

RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS First Baptist Church of Pineville with its float "Carols of Christmas" won the grand champion ribbon in the Pineville lighted Christmas parade on the square on Saturday.

RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS A military vehicle with a red nose, antlers and lights and stockings was a surprising addition to the Pineville lighted Christmas parade.

RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Several horse riders appeared in the Pineville lighted Christmas parade on Saturday on the square.