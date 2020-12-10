Children will have the opportunity to see Santa Claus waving atop a fire truck during the Noel Christmas Parade this Saturday.

The event, set for 2 p.m. Dec. 12, will take place down Main Street. The city will celebrate with the theme, "Christmas Through the Eyes of a Child."

Those interested in participating in the parade may contact City Hall, said Noel City Clerk Deby Hopping.

In addition, the city is allowing vendors to set up their tents and sell arts and crafts and other items.

Vendors will be located on the grassy lot and will have the chance to sell their wares that day, Hopping said.

Anyone interested in participating as a vendor is welcome to fill out an application.

The city also is wrapping up a decorating contest for residents, and one for businesses, with prizes awarded.

Although those activities are taking place, city officials recently canceled the Christmas pageant for children.

The Christmas City had planned to host the Little Miss and Mr. Noel Pageant at 7 p.m. Dec. 11, at an indoor venue.

Mayor Lewis Davis was concerned the number of people gathered for the indoor event would be too many during a time when covid-19 cases are increasing and number restrictions are in place, Hopping said. Limiting the number of people attending to one parent still would have put the number over the top, she said.

"The Mayor just didn't feel comfortable with the possibility of putting anyone at risk," she said.

City officials are still taking parade and vendor booth applications. Those are available at city hall, 201 Railroad Street.

For more information, call the city hall at 417-475-3696.