RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Noel Primary School Principal Greg Capps is pictured in the classroom addition that accompanies a FEMA safe room that was recently completed at the school.

An addition at Noel Primary School that includes a FEMA safe room and four classrooms is complete.

Teachers and students have made themselves comfortable in the addition for which the school district broke ground in September 2019.

Principal Greg Capps said the classes that occupy the new addition were in a 500-square-foot trailer before.

"It's a phenomenal change for them, and the teachers are very happy to have that additional space they needed," he said.

He added, "Kids love it."

He said that, before having the FEMA shelter, PE was held in the school's cafeteria. The cafeteria had to be modified for PE and then changed back for lunch. It limited the school's schedule a lot because of the lunch schedule, he said. Having a dedicated building with bleachers and automated basketball hoops is much better, he said.

Another benefit is that, with covid-19, students can spread out more and socially distance now that they have more room, he said.

"I think that, as far as having a safe room, we needed one for sure, being in our location on the hill, and it's nice that the community has that as well in case of an emergency. It's open to the public, which is good," he added.

Capps also noted that former Principal Deborah Pearson, who has retired, did a lot of work toward making the addition a reality.

The entire addition is 11,500 square feet, with the safe room taking up 4,900 square feet. The classroom space features movable, magnetized walls that can be used as whiteboards and can be moved to create one, two, three or four classrooms. Teacher workspaces are included as well. Whimsical elements are used throughout the classroom space, such as exposed structural columns and cross-bracing that mimics trees and light fixtures that snake down the hall. Also, the collaboration spaces in the classrooms are designed in-house silhouettes.

The McDonald County R-1 School District Board of Education recently toured the addition. Board President Frank Woods said, "It was a great night to see a finished project for a community that has been waiting a long time. Having the multipurpose room that is also a place to keep our children and community safe in the event of bad weather will be a tremendous asset. Having the four new classrooms will be a great safety for the students as well. Being able to have all students in one building and not in temporary classrooms away from the main building is an added security measure for the Noel campus."

Board Vice President Josh Banta said he was "super proud for us to provide the great facility for our staff and students for day-to-day activities and events but also provides our community with a much-needed place to go in times of danger."

The facility cost $2,525,000 and is paid in full.