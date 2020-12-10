The McDonald County seventh grade girls basketball team advanced to the finals of the Wild West Seventh Grade Girls Basketball Tournament with a pair of wins on Dec. 5 at Nevada High School.

In the opener, the Lady Mustangs defeated Carthage 38-19.

Charlie Rawlins and Carlie Martin each scored 10 points, while Layla Wallain added nine to lead McDonald County. Rounding out the scoring for the Lady Mustangs were Macy Reece, Tatym Trudeau, Amiyah Ziemianin and Xandria Lay with two points each and Abbie Reece with one.

In the semifinals, McDonald County claimed a 34-14 win over Carl Junction. The Lady Mustangs were led by Rawlins with 12 points, followed by Wallain with eight points, Martin with seven, Ziemianin four and Trudeau three.

McDonald County improved to 10-1 heading into the championship game set for Dec. 7.

Seneca

McDonald County began its week with a 34-14 win over Seneca on Dec. 1 at Seneca behind 24 points from Rawlins. Martin added eight points and Wallain had two.

Nevada

Rawlins scored 16 points and Martin had 10 to lead McDonald County to a 51-18 win over Nevada on Dec. 3 at Pineville Junior High School. Wallain and Trudeau added eight points each, while Ziemianin had five and Lay and Jamie Williams had two each.

McDonald County claimed a 14-13 win in the B game. Abbie Reece scored six points to lead the Lady Mustangs. Gia Coffell had five, Karlie Carey had two and Kylie Gage had one.

Mount Vernon

Rawlins scored 29 points to lead McDonald County to a 44-4 win over Mount Vernon on Dec. 4 at Mount Vernon High School. Trudeau added eight points. Wallain had four, Lay two and Dayanna Bolanos one.

Eighth Grade

McDonald County dropped both of its games in the Wild West Eighth Grade Girls Basketball Tournament.

Carthage claimed a 47-15 decision in the opener. Kara Montgomery scored five points to lead McDonald County, followed by Anissa Ramirez with four points and Emerson Ruddick, Anindria Joseph and Shylynn Deer with two each.

In the second game, Carl Junction handed the Lady Mustangs a 28-19 loss.

Rylee Anderson scored 11 points for McDonald County, followed by Montgomery and Ramirez with four points each.

Seneca

Seneca claimed a 32-16 decision on Dec. 1 at Seneca High School.

Anderson scored five points. Vivianne Latham and Deering had four each and Montgomery three to account for the Lady Mustang scoring.

Nevada

Nevada defeated McDonald County 33-9 on Dec. 4 at Anderson Middle School.

Montgomery scored four points, while Anderson had three and Latham two to lead McDonald County.

Mount Vernon

Mount Vernon claimed a 38-12 decision on Dec. 4 in Mount Vernon.

Montgomery scored eight points and Anderson had four for the Lady Mustangs' points.