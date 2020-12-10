The McDonald County High School freshman boys' basketball team rebounded after a loss in the semifinals with a win over College Heights to claim third place at the Webb City Freshman Boys Basketball Tournament.

The Mustangs opened the tournament with a 61-38 win over East Newton on Dec. 2.

The Mustangs led just 31-24 at halftime but outscored the Patriots 30-14 in the second half to pull away for the easy win.

Destyn Dowd and Josh Pacheco each scored 18 points and Tobe Moore added 11 to lead McDonald County. Rounding out the scoring for the Mustangs were Sam Barton with eight points and Rylan Armstrong, Cory Eastborn and Jorden Simpson with two each.

In the semifinals against Webb City, the Cardinals jumped out to a 33-21 lead at intermission on the way to a 60-48 win.

Dowd scored 17 points and Barton had 13 to lead McDonald County. Moore and Cory Tuttle added four points each, while Armstrong and Tucker Walters had two each.

In the third-place game, Dowd scored 15 points to lead McDonald County to a 31-27 win over College Heights.

Pacheco and Moore added seven points each. Barton had two.

McDonald County was at Pea Ridge on Dec. 8 before hosting Neosho on Dec. 11 in its home opener.