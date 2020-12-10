Courtesy Photo Bronc Divine takes a break from the pumpkin patch to pose by a scarecrow and several pumpkins. Divine enjoyed a non-traditional field trip at Rocky Comfort Elementary, along with several of his classmates.

Morgan Williams won't take much credit for thinking outside the box. She says she simply borrowed someone else's great idea and tweaked it to create a field trip like none other.

The end result? Rocky Comfort Elementary students had the chance to pick up a pumpkin, pet a goat and enjoy the great outdoors -- all from the schoolyard.

"It was really incredible," says the kindergarten teacher, now in her seventh year of teaching.

"We had a non-traditional field trip," she says. "We brought the pumpkin patch to them. They were buzzing with electricity; they were so excited."

The idea for a field trip challenged Williams. She was determined that the pandemic wouldn't ruin their annual plans. She typically teams up with the pre-K teacher to take both classes to the pumpkin patch for a day. Not this year. But she learned of a fellow teacher in another district who flipped the idea and brought the field trip to school. That set her idea in motion. She gathered more information, tweaked the idea, asked permission from her principal, and set to work.

She asked others for help and began to gather support. Parents, a husband/wife school bus driving team, her husband -- and the owner of the Exeter Corn Maze -- all joined in. The effort became effortless. "God just put everything in place," she said. "It all fell into place."

Williams planned to take her goats, baby chicks and quail. The school bus driving team offered to bring their two calves and a donkey. That became the petting zoo. Parents stepped up to help out with other needs.

Perhaps one of the most significant votes of confidence came from the Exeter Corn Maze, whose owner said she could have any end-of-the-season leftover pumpkins for free. "My husband and I picked up a ton," she said.

On that Friday before Thanksgiving break, Williams' students were able to experience a petting zoo and a trip to the "pumpkin patch."

Because of the number of pumpkins, each class at Rocky Comfort Elementary was able to choose a pumpkin. "Each class went outside by themselves," she said. "Every kid in the school got a pumpkin." Williams shares her story to not pat herself on the back for the idea, but to show how the community rallies for children.

"What a good community they have -- they believe in their kids. In a year that is different ... all this good stuff can still happen." The children were excited beyond belief. Parents also were happy with the effort.

One parent, in particular, told her, 'My child has not stopped talking about what you guys did.'"

The lesson has taught her that fun, educational experiences can still happen, just by people pitching in.

"This is what can happen when we're all doing things together. If it weren't for other people, it would not have happened."

People willing to step up can make a difference, Williams said. Though the worldwide pandemic has resulted in limitations, taking small steps to help children evens everything out.

It's a lesson this teacher learned through the experience.

"In our little corner of the world, we're doing pretty darn good."

Courtesy Photo Tate Quinton holds a chick at the field trip/pumpkin patch experience, right before Thanksgiving break.

Courtesy Photo Bayleigh VanSlyke pets a goat at a petting zoo. Teacher Morgan Williams set up the petting zoo and a trip to the pumpkin patch--all in the schoolyard.