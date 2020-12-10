Those who want to experience the season's sparkling lights and good cheer can line Goodman's Main Street on Saturday night for the annual Christmas parade.

New this year: a nighttime event that offers parade-goers an evening view of a wonderland of lights and floats.

The event is set for 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12. The parade is hosted by the Goodman Betterment Association, which also is selling tickets for a Black Rain Ordnance AR15 to raise money, said Betterment Association member Clyde Davidson.

Members also are trying to secure other items on which to sell chances, including a puppy, a La-Z-Boy chair and a grill.

Members plan to give away a girl's bike and a boy's bike. Any child interested can sign up for free, Davidson said.

Elves from the North Pole have sent a message that Santa Claus will make an appearance at the parade. Children will be able to see Santa riding on a Goodman fire engine.

Santa will pass out candy to children after the parade, Davidson said.

Anyone interested in participating in the parade is asked to line up 30 minutes to an hour before the parade starts so officials can register their entry.