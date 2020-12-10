American Legion Holiday Dinner

The American Legion Post 392 will be hosting the third Friday Benefit "Holiday" Dinner -- "Drive-Thru Only" with pickup from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, next to the Cornerstone Bank on Jesse James Road in Pineville. The menu includes ham, potatoes and gravy, sweet potatoes, vegetable, roll and dessert for $7 per person.

Pre-orders may be requested by Thursday, Dec. 17, through its Facebook page or by calling 417-389-0937 or 417-850-6330. Everyone is welcome.

Arkansas Master Naturalists Training

The Northwest Arkansas chapter of Arkansas Master Naturalists is accepting applications for upcoming training, which will start in late January. Training for 2021 will occur via Zoom, with approximately 50 hours of virtual lectures and interpreted hike videos. Trainees have a choice of attending either Saturday morning or Wednesday evening classes, each lasting three to four hours. Some small-group, socially-distanced field time is also planned. Please visit nwamn.org to complete an application.