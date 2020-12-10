Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports Opinion Community Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Briefs December 10, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

American Legion Holiday Dinner

The American Legion Post 392 will be hosting the third Friday Benefit "Holiday" Dinner -- "Drive-Thru Only" with pickup from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, next to the Cornerstone Bank on Jesse James Road in Pineville. The menu includes ham, potatoes and gravy, sweet potatoes, vegetable, roll and dessert for $7 per person.

Pre-orders may be requested by Thursday, Dec. 17, through its Facebook page or by calling 417-389-0937 or 417-850-6330. Everyone is welcome.

Arkansas Master Naturalists Training

The Northwest Arkansas chapter of Arkansas Master Naturalists is accepting applications for upcoming training, which will start in late January. Training for 2021 will occur via Zoom, with approximately 50 hours of virtual lectures and interpreted hike videos. Trainees have a choice of attending either Saturday morning or Wednesday evening classes, each lasting three to four hours. Some small-group, socially-distanced field time is also planned. Please visit nwamn.org to complete an application.

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT