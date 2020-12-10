RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Senior members of the 2020 McDonald County High Schools boys' basketball team. From left to right: Jackson Clarkson, Trent Alik and Irael Marcos.

With the loss of eight seniors from the 2019-2020 team, it would look as if the 2020-2021 McDonald County High School basketball would be short on experience

Instead, the Mustangs bring back three returning starters and four other returning lettermen from last year, plus a returning starter from 2018-2019 who didn't play last year.

Throw in some talented newcomers and McDonald County looks to improve on its 5-19 record in Brandon Joines' first year at the helm of the Mustangs.

Back for their third year as starters are junior guards Pierce Harmon and Cole Martin. Harmon averaged 9.0 points a game as a sophomore. Martin averaged 6.0 rebounds and nearly two steals a game to go along with his three assists a game.

Teddy Reedybacon, a 6-10 junior, averaged 5.7 points a game and 6.0 rebounds a game last year as a sophomore.

Returning lettermen include seniors Irael Marcos and Jackson Clarkson, junior Garrett Gricks and sophomore Cross Dowd. Senior Trent Alik is back after sitting out his junior year.

"Clarkson and Marcos will bring their experience and energy to leadership roles," Joines said. "Harmon and Martin bring varsity experience, along with defensive energy that can lead to scoring in transition. Reedybacon presents a difficult matchup for defenses and his length allows us to take risks defensively. Gricks can be a strong force inside and adds defensive smarts to the floor. Dowd is a precision shooter with a quick, high-intensity defense that helps our versatility."

Newcomers to the varsity level include junior Eli McClain and sophomore Sterling Woods.

"Eli is going to surprise some people with his play, and he brings a calm demeanor and basketball smarts to the floor," Joines said. "Woods can facilitate our offense and provide a spark while getting acclimated to the varsity level."

Joines said, with a year under his coaching style and the number of experienced players back, he expects a smoother start to the season and an improved team as the season goes along.

"We are much more confident in the offensive system and the guys know the expectations following last year's transitional season," Joines said. "Our junior and sophomore groups are poised to step into leadership roles, with some key senior guidance."

Joines employs a fast-paced offense while mainly relying on man-to-man defense. He said his style should fit right in with the players he has.

"We have the potential to take big steps forward this season and our coaching staff expects major defensive adjustments and effort to decrease the scoring and rebounding numbers of our opponents," Joines said. "Our guards have the experience to limit our turnovers and they possess the basketball IQ to put teammates in positions to be successful. We pair that with our grit and length inside to make it difficult to defend us. We expect to be aggressive on both ends of the floor and bring toughness to every game."

Joines said his goal for the season is to be competitive with anybody they play by the time the district tournament comes around.

"We have the horses to do that," Joines said. "We have a chance to take a big step this year."

McDonald County opened the season on Nov. 24 at Joplin before traveling to Pea Ridge, Ark., on Dec. 7. The Mustangs' home opener is set for Dec. 11, when they host Neosho.

RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS The 2020 McDonald County High School boys' freshman basketball team.