At the regular meeting last week, the Southwest City Board of Alderman conducted the first and second readings of Ordinance No. 630, which sets new water service rates for residential and commercial customers, as well as a separate rate for the Southwest City school system.

For residential use, the first 1,000 gallons will cost $15.35, and each 1,000 gallons thereafter will cost $5.20. A bulk rate of $12 per 1,000 gallons will be available for filling tanks, etc.

For businesses, the first 1,000 gallons will cost $15.35 and each 1,000 gallons thereafter will cost $5.20.

For the school, the first 1,000 gallons will cost $15.35 and each 1,000 gallons thereafter will cost $4.45.

This new rate will be effective on Jan. 1, 2021.

Fire Chief Shane Clark reported that, since the last meeting, the department has responded to five medical calls and cleared one road obstruction.

Clark also presented the council with a quote from Municipal Emergency Services for the purchase of needed fire protection equipment in the amount of $5,099.80.

The council unanimously voted to approve the purchases.

Police Chief Bud Gow reported, since the last meeting, the department has issued two tickets, responded to one motor vehicle accident, provided assistance to neighboring agencies three times, and received 94 calls for service.

Gow announced that he was able to acquire a 55-horsepower motor for the Zodiak boat from the Department of Defense surplus program. He said the estimated value of the motor is $21,000. Gow also reported that the newest patrol vehicle is scheduled to receive decals and should be on the road soon.

Public Works Director Shane Clark reported that the street department is continuing to clear brush from Liberty Road. Clark said he met with Anderson Engineering on Nov. 18 and attended training on activated sludge on Nov. 19.

City Clerk Krystal Austen reported that a deposit in the amount of $7,559.93 was received from SEMA to close out reimbursement for 2017 flooding. She said the money has been moved into the appropriate contingency fund.

Austen also presented the council with a request she received for a food truck to be set up within the city limits. She requested that the council set guidelines for food truck vendors before moving forward.

After some discussion, it was determined that food truck vendors will be required to purchase a one-day license from the city, as well as provide a copy of a current Missouri Department of Health Certification. There will be no limit on the number of days the vendor can be set up, but there will be a $25 license fee each day.

In other business, the council:

• Spoke about health insurance plans and chose to continue with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield;

• Voted to purchase five new Chromebook laptops for the council at a cost of $199 each;

• Agreed to publish the legal notice of candidate filings in the April 2021 Municipal Election;

• Announced that the annual Christmas Parade is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12;

• Paid bills in the amount of $11,328.42.