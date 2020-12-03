The McDonald County Health Department reported that six McDonald County residents have died of covid-related causes in the last week. This reflects a 35% increase in total deaths since the beginning of the outbreak earlier this year.

The health department reported that the age of those deceased ranged from a person in the early 40s to one in the 60s who had been hospitalized.

A total of 70 new cases of covid-19 were identified in the county this week.

As of publication, the total number of positive cases is 1,622. A total of 1,426 individuals have been released from isolation, leaving 196 still isolated and four individuals currently hospitalized.

On Friday, Nov. 20, McDonald County School District announced that 10 students and two staff members are currently positive for covid-19, with 172 students and 11 staff members being isolated. This reflects an increase in student cases of 500% from two weeks prior and a nearly 800% increase in students isolated.

School has since been closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.

No data was released regarding the school(s) of the isolated students or staff.

Due to a limited supply of antibody test kits, the health department is reserving tests for people who meet certain criteria. For more information, call 417-223-4351, ext. 0.

Testing is available at Ozarks Community Hospital clinics, Freeman Health System, Access Family Care in Anderson, and at the McDonald County Health Department. Each facility has different times and days for availability, so those wishing to be tested are asked to call ahead and schedule an appointment.

• Pineville Ozarks Community Hospital: 417-223-4290, by appointment.

• Noel Ozarks Community Hospital: 417-475-6151, by appointment.

• McDonald County Health Department: 417-223-4351, by appointment, for the uninsured.

• Access Family Care: 417-845-8300, every Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m., by appointment.

• Freeman Clinic of Anderson: 417-845-0545, must be symptomatic, by appointment.