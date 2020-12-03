MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS One of the properties claimed to be in violation of nuisance law, located along Mill Street in Rocky Comfort.

Rocky Comfort is an unincorporated, Antebellum village in the northeast farmland of McDonald County. The area boasts few more than 125 residents -- many of which are fiercely independent and self-governed.

Established along the boundary of McDonald and Barry counties, the community operates outside the limelight of both.

Resident Ron Zucca says that the people of Rocky Comfort have no qualms with being left to their own devices -- for the most part -- but, because the village is unincorporated, there are certain needs that only the County Commission can provide for the area.

After multiple visits to the Commissioner's Office and numerous phone conversations over the years, Zucca says that these needs are continuing to be neglected.

He goes on to say that, six years ago, a group of individuals made a last-ditch effort to take matters into their own hands by campaigning to have Rocky Comfort incorporated as a Class 3 village in an attempt to redistribute leadership from the Commission to appointed village trustees.

The aforementioned fierce independence prevented those efforts.

So, Zucca's made a petition calling the Commission to action. After he's gathered as many signatures as possible, Zucca plans to present the petition to Commissioners and hope for a return on his efforts.

The petition makes three fundamental requests -- that the roadways be improved for function and safety, that zoning ordinances be instated to prevent unsightly property accumulation and that a regular law enforcement patrol be established.

Zucca explained that almost two decades ago, rural water was installed in town and subsequent earth-moving projects covered established ditches and altered drainage routes, allowing sediment to build up along many roadways. On top of that, roads are constantly eroding, with no upkeep, and traffic signs are few and far between. The petition explicitly asks that drainage is improved, roads are resurfaced and speed limit signs are installed.

Zucca said that the roadways in Rocky Comfort proper are short and intersect frequently with hidden alleys and driveways, yet he claims that drivers regularly speed down the roads at 45 mph or more.

The petition then calls for the adoption of zoning ordinances to keep the community from becoming "a junkyard." Zucca says there are at least three properties in town that are in violation of private nuisance law as a result of the unmaintained property or the excessive collecting of unused items. The law of nuisance recognizes that unreasonable, unusual or unnatural use of one's property can substantially impair the right of another to peacefully enjoy his or her property.

On more than one occasion, Zucca and other residents have personally bought unmaintained property to clear it themselves and beautify the area.

"We'd like to protect our property values," he said.

Zucca has penned a formal complaint on these properties and collected signatures of neighbors in agreeance. He plans to submit the complaints to the McDonald County Sheriff's Office in the coming weeks.

Lastly, the petition calls for a regular patrol of the area by the McDonald County Sheriff's Office, noting that "improving patrol here has always been a community concern."

Zucca says that the isolated locale can often attract trouble that residents aren't qualified to handle.

As of publication, the petition has more than 30 signatures and counting.