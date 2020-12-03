As we gathered to worship Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church, Cleo Crosby and Jeanette Smith were celebrating birthdays. Special prayers were requested for Finley Holly, the Steve Powell family, Paul Dunaway family, David Anthony and family, Jimmy Easter, Miriah, Tammy, Denny, Raydene's daughter, Susan's mother, Alesia and Thu. Doug Cory opened our service with prayer. There will be a benefit for Laney Lemonds on Dec. 5, beginning at 5:30 p.m., at the Decatur Livestock Auction.

Rick Lett taught the adult Sunday school lesson, "God Restores," a study of Isaiah 65:17-25. "The one true God promises to restore His creation for His people through faith in His Son. Believers can live with hope, confidence and live with expectancy knowing that God's peace will reign in eternity."

Janet Chaney read Revelation 7:9 and reminded us of the Lottie Moon Christmas offering that begins this week for missionaries, and the week of prayer through Dec. 6. She also shared a humorous story.

Linda Abercrombie shared the devotional, "The Fear Magnet," and read Proverbs 14:27. We all have different kinds of fear in our heart in life. When left unchallenged, fear attracts more fear. To neutralize it, the "fear of the Lord" (to revere Him and stand in awe of Him) is linked to good things to protect us. It keeps us from wandering from God and helps us ward off the fears in life. Grow in the knowledge of God's peace."

Susan Cory and Karen Gardner led the congregation in singing hymns of praise, and Susan sang a special song of blessing about God's amazing grace.

Pastor Mark Hall brought us part one of God's message, "Jesus is My Storm Shelter." He began by talking about how we ride out storms. "During a tornado, some will have a shelter, some will go to a friend's shelter and some will just ride it out. A survivor has a shelter just as Jesus is our storm shelter during the storms of life. Those who know someone who has a shelter don't know Jesus but know someone to pray for them. Those who don't have a shelter and just ride it out don't know Jesus and just hope for the best. The only true storm shelter is the one who has Jesus for his own."

Brother Mark referred to Matthew 7:24-27, the end of Jesus' Sermon on the Mount. He talked about what a house is built on and compared it to what our life is built on. He talked about two houses being beat with the same rain, flood and wind and which one will withstand. "Following Jesus doesn't isolate you from the storm, but it will insulate you from the storm. Everyone has storms in life. You are not the only one. Everyone has problems. Your storm is not unique. Jesus is the only one to see you through the storm. He will insulate you from the storm if you will let him. Owning a Bible doesn't make you righteous, but living it does. Just like owning a bar of soap doesn't make you clean. Using it does. Owning a car doesn't get you where you want to go. Driving it does."

Brother Mark told us that to get through those storms, we must be obedient. "It's like the difference between building a house on limestone and building one on sand. It's hard work digging on rocky ground and easier to dig in the sand. Why is it so hard to be obedient to Jesus?"

In Matthew 7:24-27, Jesus tells us: "Therefore whoever hears these saying of Mine, and does them, I will liken him to a wise man who built his house on the rock; and the floods came, and the winds blew and beat on that house; and it did not fall, for it was founded on the rock. But everyone who hears these sayings of Mine, and does not do them, will be like a foolish man who built his house on the sand; and the rain descended, the floods came, and the winds blew and beat on that house; and it fell. And great was its fall."

In closing, Brother Mark asked, "What kind of life do you want to build? Being obedient to the word of Jesus will isolate you from two kinds of storms: the storm of self-destruction and the storm of Satan's dominion. Jesus is the only way to escape those two storms in life. When we face danger, we get holy, but consistency is always better than intensity. Consistency is the one who heard Jesus and did His will. How safe are you if the storm hits now?"

"Kneel at the Cross" was our hymn of invitation, and Jerry Abercrombie gave the benediction. We invite you to worship with us next Sunday as Brother Mark brings us part two of the message, "The Good News." Steven Shaddox and family will also be with us to share music ministry about their mission work.

