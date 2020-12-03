FILE PHOTO Pineville City Council members wore festive hats in the 2019 lighted Christmas parade on the square.

The city of Pineville will hold its annual Christmas parade at 5 p.m. Saturday on the square.

As usual, it will be a lighted parade, featuring floats, cars, marching groups and horse riders. The deadline for entry in the parade is 4:30 p.m. Saturday and entrants may call city hall in advance or simply show up at the parade route. Santa will be in the parade, but it was unknown at press time whether or not there will be photos with Santa after the parade.

Following the parade, there will be a traditional lighting of the square.

FILE PHOTO The McDonald County varsity cheerleaders performed at the 2019 Pineville Christmas parade on the square.

FILE PHOTO The Bunker Hill Quilt Club appeared in the 2019 Pineville Christmas parade.

FILE PHOTO Pineville Christian Church won first place in the floats and cars division of the 2019 Christmas parade with their living Christmas tree float.

FILE PHOTO Opaa won the grand champion ribbon at the Pineville Christmas parade in 2019.

FILE PHOTO First Baptist Church of Pineville won second place in the floats and cars division of the 2019 Pineville lighted Christmas parade with its float "Angels We Have Heard On High."