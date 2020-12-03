Going to take a little break from politics. You know when someone like me is fed up with everything, then it has gone pretty far. Right now I'm just focused on the Georgia Senate races which will determine the direction this country moves in the next two years.

That being said, I'm going to write about something else and give you an update on my health journey. The last seven years have been pretty trying on all of us. But, the good news is that when we were last in Houston in September, the doctor told us that all was stable on the cancer front. The little buggers are doing what they are supposed to be doing and not changing or growing.

Now covid is another issue altogether. This disease is a wicked and devious master -- leaving some people fairly unscathed and others dead. In between is a whole host of complications that the medical community is just now unraveling. I know that it has done a number on me.

I tested positive in the middle of July and am still having a reaction to a variety of issues brought on by this unseen virus. I've been hospitalized twice and spent several evenings in the ER trying to figure things out -- with little success.

The docs have a name for this. They call us the long haulers. We are folks who may not have had a very serious initial reaction but, for some reason, the dang virus just sticks around to cause a bunch of after-effects. We aren't contagious to anyone, but Mr. Covid likes to hang around and play with us.

The cancer is a lot easier to fight. The doctors know how my cancer acts and know what treatments to give me and the effects they have. Not the case with coronavirus. Everyone reacts differently and there is no one treatment that is proven to help people having similar symptoms. So much is hit and miss -- try this and, if it doesn't work, then try something else.

I guess the main reason I wanted to give an update is that I have lost several pounds that I didn't really need to lose. And a lot of people are worried about me. Well, I've been worried about myself as well. But, don't get too concerned. I think I have turned a corner and getting a handle on this thing.

But, it is really hard to put on weight on purpose when you have other issues to deal with as well. So, as Melody keeps telling me -- it's going to take time. Continue to pray for me and understand that God has a plan that we need to trust in -- even when we don't have a clue as to what that plan may be.

Kevin Wilson is a former state representative who was born in Goodman and now lives in Neosho. Opinions expressed are those of the author.