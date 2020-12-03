Mary Jane Bright

April 8, 1941

Nov. 19, 2020

Mary Jane Bright, 79, of Noel, Mo., died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at her home.

She was born April 8, 1941, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Joe and Rosemarie (Clark) Soper. She grew up in Olin, Iowa, and graduated as valedictorian from Olin High School. On July 22, 1961, in Nashua, Iowa, she married Richard William "Dick" Bright. She and her husband founded Gallery Graphics located in Noel. She enjoyed gardening, shopping and interior decorating.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dick (Oct. 21, 2010); her parents; a granddaughter, Haley Stauber; and a sister-in-law, Carm Soper.

Survivors are her son, William Bright of Fayetteville, Ark.; two daughters, Terri Galvin (Pat) of Bentonville, Ark.; and Andrea Stauber of Springdale, Ark.; a brother, Joe Soper; and two grandchildren, all of Bentonville.

No formal services are planned at this time.

Myrtle Maxine Dalton

March 29, 1931

Nov. 23, 2020

Myrtle Maxine Dalton, 89, of Anderson, Mo., died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at the McDonald County Living Center in Anderson.

She was born March 29, 1931, in Marble City, Okla., to Roy J. and Edna Mae (Morgan)McCollum. She grew up and went to school in Stilwell, Okla., and was saved in 1952. She graduated from Northeastern State College in Tahlequah, Okla., with a bachelor's degree in education. On March 31, 1955, she married Buck R. Dalton. She taught school in several places before heading back to Anderson and teaching in the McDonald County school system before retiring in 1993. She continued to substitute teach and enjoyed reading, sewing and cooking.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Buck (April 14, 2014); her parents; two brothers, George R. and Jack McCollem; and two sisters, Violet Keen and Jessie McCaleb.

Survivors are her two sons, Max Dalton (Launie) of Anderson, David Lee Dalton (Jenita) of Bentonville, Ark.; a sister, Billie Baird of Stilwell; and five grandchildren.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at the Anderson Cemetery in Anderson, with Brother Terry Baker officiating.

Paul Dean Dunnaway

Jan. 2, 1948

Nov. 20, 2020

Paul Dean Dunnaway of Gravette, Ark., died due to covid-19, Nov. 30, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Rogers.

He was born Jan. 2, 1948, to the late Willie and Fleeta Dunnaway of Hiwasse, Ark. He attended school in Gravette, graduating in 1966. He joined the U.S. Army in 1967 and served with the 4th Infantry Division in Vietnam from 1967 to 1968. In 1969 he married Lana Moberly in Bentonville. He was a Christian and a yellow dog Democrat. He worked in sales, selling both new and used cars. He enjoyed playing cards and dominoes and meeting with friends for coffee or breakfast, golfing, and playing softball.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Sue Woods.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Lana; son, Choate Dunnaway of San Diego; daughter, Sundee Hendren (Jeff) of Gravette; two grandchildren; brothers, Charles Dunnaway and Gary Dunnaway of Rogers; and sister, Ann Red of Centerton.

Visitation will be held 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. Both are at Bella Vista Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Richard Hart will officiate. Burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery with Military Honors.

James Clayton Meador

Sept. 22, 1952

Nov. 27, 2020

James Clayton Meador, 68, of Anderson, Mo., died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in the comfort of his home after a recent battle with cancer.

He was born Sept. 22, 1952, in Stella, Mo., to Kermit and Julia (Woodfill) Meador. He was raised in Powell, Mo., and was a 1970 graduate of McDonald County High School. On Feb. 11, 1972, he married Brenda Terril. He was a talented carpenter, craftsman and builder throughout his life and was employed by American Family Taylor Homes in Anderson for over 28 years. He enjoyed the great outdoors where his favorite activities were hunting, fishing and beekeeping. He was of the Full Gospel Faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant sister, Rebecca.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Brenda Meador of the home; three children, Tony Meador (Mandy) of Anderson, Nathan Meador (Kelly) also of Anderson, Stacy Krueger (Bob) of Pineville; 10 grandchildren; a brother, Dave Meador of Powell; and two sisters, Carrie Jones and Ruth Churchwell, both of Powell.

Memorial services are 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes. The family will receive friends on Friday at 5 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.

Steven Powell

Dec. 28, 1953

Nov. 26, 2020

Steven Powell, 66, of Noel, Mo., died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, while at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock, Ark.

He was born Dec. 28, 1953, in Iola, Kan. He married Debra Schifferli on Oct. 14, 1972, in Noel. He was a Tool and Dye machinist for Amark Engineering in Gravette, Ark., retiring in January of 2019. He was a member and the chaplain of the Christian Motorcycle Association, Siloam Springs Chapter. He was a member of the United Methodist Church in Noel. He served as fire chief in Noel for 20 years and was a Noel City Council member for several years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Survivors are his wife, Debra Powell of the home; a son, Travis Powell (Tammie) Ft. Myers, Fla.; daughter, Stephanie Powell of Noel; brother, Larry Powell (Gracie) of Iola; sister, Pat Roberts of Claremore, Okla.; and three grandchildren.

Memorial graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at the Noel Cemetery in Noel, Mo. Pastor Sherie Wymore will officiate. The family request those attending the graveside service to please wear a mask to protect your safety and theirs.

Memorial contributions are being directed to the United Methodist Church in Noel.

Joyce Faye (Brooks) Royce

Oct. 1, 1930

Nov. 18, 2020

Joyce Faye (Brooks) Royce, 90, Anderson, Mo., passed away November 18, 2020, at the McDonald County Living Center in Anderson, Mo., following a short illness.

Joyce was born October 1, 1930, in Pottawatomie County, Oklahoma. Joyce was the 6th child of Alex Patrick Brooks and Ida Belle (Parker) Brooks.

Joyce graduated from Anderson High School in 1948 and took her nurse's training at St John's in Joplin, Mo. On August 12, 1951, Joyce married Dean Royce. Together Dean and Joyce pastored churches in Missouri and Texas for 42 years. Joyce worked in children and youth ministries. She also taught Sunday School teachers training workshops. She served as camp nurse at Wildwood Youth Camp in Bentonville, Ark., and Tri-State Youth Camp in Wyandotte, Okla., for many years. Joyce was a remarkable storyteller, who would leave you wanting more. Joyce was well-known in the area for her pie-making and flower arrangements. Joyce was quite a prankster and her quick wit will be remembered by all who knew her.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dean Royce; one grandson, Seth Alex Royce; and six siblings.

Joyce is survived by her son, Dan Royce and wife Gay of Anderson, Mo.; her daughter, Cynthia Royce of Colorado Springs, Colo.; one sister, Beradine Bachelor of Torrance, California; Seven Grandchildren, Justin Hicks and wife Brandi of Columbia, Mo., Joel Hicks of Colorado Springs, Colo., Jennifer Nunley and husband Jake of Pea Ridge, Ark., Trevor Royce and wife Krystal of Granada, Spain; 13 great-grandchildren; and many other family members and friends.

The celebration of Joyce's life will be December 5, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Full Gospel Church in Southwest City, Mo., with Trevor Royce, Derald Compton and Richard Hart officiating.

