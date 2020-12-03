Samantha Hobbs is hoping a lot of McDonald County neighbors will decide to play Santa's helper in the coming days.

This year has been hard on residents, said Hobbs, McDonald County Living Center's new nursing director. Pandemic restrictions have kept family members from afar. That's why she knows that if neighbors pitch in, Christmas will seem a lot merrier.

The center is asking for the community's help in providing Christmas gifts for the residents. 2020 has been particularly difficult.

"Families were able to visit in the month of October on the porch or lobby -- of course, six feet apart in a mask, after hand hygiene. Window visits have also been an option with covid, as well as video visits," Hobbs said.

Still, some residents find it challenging to stay upbeat, especially with the approaching holidays.

"A lot of our residents don't have family, so without the support of our community through gift donation, they wouldn't have Christmas presents. This year has been especially difficult with covid. These gifts bring so much joy to our residents because it shows that others are thinking about them," Hobbs said.

Sixty-five residents -- male and female -- need a variety of items. Any gift or item that can be given in the spirit of Christmas just helps make the season a little brighter for the residents.

Neighbor Peter Alumbaugh helped the cause by spreading the word. Alumbaugh, along with several others, secured 65 blankets to donate. Others are welcome to spread the word about the project and donate, Hobbs said.

Some suggestions include:

• wallets, purses or makeup bags

• gender-appropriate body wash/deodorant/shampoo

• large print outside window thermometers with window clings

• pretty scarves

• lotions

• baseball style caps for men

• jewelry

• sweatsuits (medium through 4x)

• blankets

• wall décor

• calendars

• chargers

• wall clocks

• sound machines

• trivia games

• electric razors

• gel and non-aerosol hair spray

• cute, small storage organizers

• clipboards, large/small

• adult coloring books and colored pencils

• word searches

• Chapstick

• slipper shoes/boots for both genders

• any St. Louis Cardinals or Kansas City Chief items

• combs, picks, brushes

• socks

• perfume/cologne (non-aerosol)

• magnifying glass

• makeup kits

• zip-up hoodies for either gender

• white T-shirts for men (medium through 3X)

• stuffed animals

• snacks and candy, such as Pringles, microwave popcorn, fig bars, soft candy and hard candy

Note: bar soaps, loofah sponges and Q-tips can't be used.

The deadline for giving is Friday, Dec. 11. Donations may be wrapped in holiday gift paper, but are not required to be wrapped, Hobbs said.

Items may be dropped off at the Center, located at 1000 Patterson Street in Anderson. For more information, please call 417-845-3351.