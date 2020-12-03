The McDonald County seventh grade girls' basketball team was knocked from the ranks of the unbeaten with a 39-32 loss to Marshfield on Nov. 24 at Pineville Junior High School.

Charlie Rawlins scored 15 points and Carlie Martin had 12 to lead the Lady Mustangs. Layla Wallian added three points and Macy Reece two to round out the scoring for McDonald County.

In the B game, Marshfield claimed a 23-7 win.

Gia Coffel, Abby Lopez and Kylie Gage had two points each and Xandria Lay had one to account for the McDonald County scoring.

McDonald County falls to 5-1 for the season.

Eighth Grade

The McDonald County eighth grade won its second straight game with a 22-16 win over Marshfield on Nov. 24 at Anderson Middle School.

Rylee Anderson scored nine points and Vivanne Latham had eight to lead McDonald County, followed by Kara Montgomery with four and Anissa Ramirez one to account for the Lady Mustang points.

There was no B game.

The eighth grade improves to 2-4 for the season.

McDonald County traveled to Seneca on Dec. 1 before hosting Nevada on Dec. 3 and closing out the regular season at Mount Vernon on Dec. 4.