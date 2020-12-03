RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Sydney Killion drives past Joplin's Isabella Yust during the Lady Eagles 34-25 win on Nov. 30 in the Freeman Sports Medicine CJ Classic at Carl Junction High School.

Joplin held the McDonald County Lady Mustangs to 25 points, including just 10 in the second half, to claim a 34-25 win in the opening round of the Freeman Sports Medicine CJ Classic held on Nov. 30 at Carl Junction High School.

"We just couldn't score," said coach Sean Crane. "We did not play bad, we just couldn't make a shot. When you hold a team to 34 points you are usually going to win."

Samara Smith scored the game's first two baskets to stake McDonald County to a 4-0 lead. Joplin scored six straight points before Kristin Penn hit a three-pointer to put McDonald County back on top at 7-6. Joplin then scored the final five points of the quarter for an 11-7 lead going into the second quarter.

Joplin led 13-9 midway through the second period, but Penn scored four points and Smith two more to help the Lady Mustangs forge a 15-15 tie at intermission.

Sydney Killion opened the second half, scoring with a short jumper to put McDonald County on top. Joplin scored two straight baskets to take a 19-17 lead before Penn tied the game on a left-handed runner in the lane.

Joplin answered with five straight points before Penn hit a short jumper and Adasyn Leach made one of two free throws to cut the lead to 24-22 at the end of three quarters.

After the teams traded baskets to start the fourth quarter, Joplin made three free throws on three trips down the floor while holding the Lady Mustangs scoreless until Caitlyn Barton hit a free throw with 1:18 left in the game to cut the lead to 29-25.

But Joplin scored five points down the stretch while shutting out McDonald County the rest of the way for a 34-25 win.

Crane said the two-week quarantine most of the Lady Mustangs were under until just two days before the game showed.

"We just need more practice," Crane said. "The girls need more time together. This whole group has about two days together. That's not an excuse, but we just need more time which will let us get better. We played good enough to win and that's a team we can probably beat. We are not upset with our effort."

Penn finished with 11 points to lead McDonald County, followed by Smith with six points, Killion four, Leach three and Barton one to round out the scoring for the Lady Mustangs.

Joplin was led by Emma Floyd with 10 points.

McDonald County was whistled for 22 fouls, while Joplin committed just nine. The Lady Eagles made 15 of 29 free throws while McDonald County was two of four.

McDonald County dropped into the consolation bracket and played the loser of Carl Junction/Nevada on Dec. 1. The finals are set for Dec. 3.