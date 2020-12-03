RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Pierce Harmon gets past Joplin's Dante Washington for two of his team high 14 points in the Mustangs' 80-60 loss to Joplin on Nov,. 24 at Joplin High School.

It was abundantly apparent that Joplin always had all the right stuff as the Eagles cruised to an 80-60 win on Nov. 24 at Joplin High School in the season opener for both teams.

Joplin was led by brothers Always and All Wright, who combined for 43 points, including 32 by Always. Dante Washington added 20 points for the Eagles.

"We came out and had a solid start, especially in terms of energy and work," said coach Brandon Joines. "We didn't come out and freak out with their pressure, which I am happy about. Then we had some defensive lapses when we let guys leak out and get some easy baskets. Obviously, we have to clean that up. They have some shooters. Always and All are two solid players. All is just a freshman but doesn't play like a freshman. He is confident and ready for varsity. Always is, of course, going to be the ship leader for them. We have to get better with our closeouts and so we don't give those guys the opportunity to beat us. We needed to make someone else win the game for them."

Joplin jumped out to a 13-6 lead to start the game, but led by four points each from Cole Martin and Garrett Gricks and a three-pointer from Sterling Woods, McDonald County cut the margin to 17-15 at the end of the first quarter.

Joplin led 27-22 midway through the second quarter when the Eagles went on a 14-5 run to build a 41-27 lead before Pierce Harmon hit a pair of free throws just before halftime to make the score 41-29 at intermission.

Joplin opened the second half with an 11-4 run to take a 52-34 lead on the way to a 61-42 advantage after three quarters.

McDonald County could get no closer than 17 points in the fourth quarter.

"We are just happy to start getting everybody back to being healthy and able to play," Joines said. "Our boys will start getting some work inside (6-2 Gricks, 6-9 Teddy Reedybacon and 6-6 Eli McClain -- Gricks and Reedybacon were only back from injury for one day prior to the game, while McClain has been missed for almost two weeks and did not play). "When we get more comfortable with practice and get some work in, we will be tough to guard inside. We just have to get healthy and everybody back. There are some things we have to fix. I get that -- I know that, but I am not too upset because we had some guys just getting back for whatever reason and we have one more (McClain) and that's going to be a huge piece that is very much underrated."

Harmon finished with 14 points and Gricks had 11 to lead McDonald County. Rounding out the scoring for the Mustangs were Cross Dowd with eight points, Martin seven, Reedybacon six, Woods five, Jackson Clarkson four, Trent Alik and Weston Gordon two each, and Irael Marcos one.

McDonald County is off until Dec. 7 when the Mustangs travel to Pea Ridge, Ark. McDonald County's home opener is set for Dec. 11 when the Mustangs host Neosho.

Joplin handed the McDonald County junior varsity a 75-33 loss after building a 40-24 lead at halftime. McDonald County was led by Dalton McClain with 11 points followed by Isaac Behm with six, Destyn Dowd five, Levi Malone and Gordon three each, Hunter Leach and Jackson Harrell two each and Josh Pacheco one.

The McDonald County freshmen dropped a 47-43 decision. The teams were tied 33-33 entering the fourth quarter before Joplin outscored McDonald County 14-10 in the final period for the win.

Destyn Dowd led McDonald County with 22 points followed by Tobe Moore with nine, Sam Barton with eight and Tucker Waters and Cory Tuttle two each.

The junior varsity and freshmen teams are in a tournament in Webb City, beginning Dec. 2.