RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Kennith Gideon's favorite piece of woodwork is shown. It is a reversible cross made in various layers of wood.

Everyone needs a hobby, and Kennith Gideon of Anderson has found one he loves.

He started making wood crafts about six months ago, and his work has been prolific since then. He submitted his first piece, a plaque with three crosses, to the McDonald County Fair and won a blue ribbon and reserve champion.

"People liked them, so it kind of encouraged me to start making them," he said.

He is self-taught and rarely uses a ruler, he said. He added no two of his creations are alike.

"I just do whatever hits my mind," he said.

He has made baby cradles, cedar chests of various sizes and many plaques with crosses on them or cut out of them. He has for sale a large cedar chest and has specially made an extra-large cradle for a woman whose two daughters-in-law are both expecting babies soon.

"People ask me how much I get for my stuff," he said. "I tell them I've got them priced anywhere from $5 to $500. That's a wide variation."

He uses walnut, wild cherry, cedar and white pine for his crafts.

"I like to use walnut, wild cherry and cedar," he said. "People give me a tree or a log. I take it to the sawmill and have it cut up, then I plane it down and make my woodwork out of it."

His favorite piece, which he calls his "pride and joy," is a reversible cross made up of layers of different types of wood. It took him about a week to make, whereas his average pieces he can make one or two a day if he works at it.

"It comes from the heart," he said of the piece. "I believe in the Lord. I believe I'm a decent Christian. I know I'm not perfect, but I try to let God lead me through whatever I make."

Gideon has given away a lot of his woodwork to his children and family.

"Once in a while I get to sell one because it helps to pay for the woodwork," he said.

He also finishes out his scraps, puts rhinestones on them and gives them to children.

"It's just a pleasure to be able to give stuff to the kids as long as I'm able," he said.

Between now and Christmas, depending on how he feels, he may set up a tent by the road near his home and try to sell some of his crafts. If anyone is interested in buying some, or if anyone has some cedar trees big enough to make logs they want taken out, they may call him at home at 417-845-3534.

He added, if someone shows him a photo, he will try to make the item.