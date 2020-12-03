Chet Sexson began the regular meeting of Goodman's board of alderman with citizen's business on Tuesday. Sexson said that a previous council voted to install security cameras inside City Hall and asked why they were removed.

Mayor J.R. Fisher said he was advised by the Missouri Municipal League to remove the cameras. Sexson asked when the council voted to remove the cameras, to which Fisher replied that he was unsure. Sexson said he doesn't believe removing the cameras are in the best interest of Goodman and asked that Fisher have more information for him at the next meeting.

Carol Meyer, with the Harry S. Truman Coordinating Council, approached the council to speak about two grants that are once again available. Meyer said the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) could address sidewalk issues in town -- notably along the busy roadways near the elementary school -- and the Recreational Trails Program could help establish scenic, ADA-compliant walking trails within the town. Both grants require an 80/20 funding match and applications are due in January 2021. Council members expressed interest and vowed to research further.

The council then reviewed responses to the city's request for qualifications regarding engineering services. The chosen business will then be responsible for video inspecting the city's water lines to identify issues and prioritize repairs before paving roadways in town.

Fisher made the recommendation to accept the proposal from Allgeier, Martin and Associates. Alderman Clay Sexson noted that, in his research, Sexson found that the business came in 2% to 3% over-budget 41% of the time and expressed his concerns over that finding.

Ultimately, the council decided to unanimously accept the proposal from Allgeier, Martin and Associates.

In other business, the council:

• Began conducting the annual review of water and sewer rates, with council members open to public input regarding the rates;

• Reviewed and approved the updated Employee Handbook;

• Agreed to publish the legal notice of candidate filings in the April 2021 Municipal Election;

• Approved bills in the amount of $20,087.12 and transfers in the amount of $62,334.82.