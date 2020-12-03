SALLY CARROLL/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Dawn Miller shows off several favorites that customers crave from Bubba's Hillbilly BBQ, located on Peacock Lane in Jane. Miller learned how to smoke meat from her dad, "Bubba," who has high standards, she said.

It's not uncommon for dump trucks to pull in the drive-thru at Bubba's Hillbilly BBQ.

The line is usually four, five or six-cars deep, any time of the day.

At 3:30 p.m. on this particular afternoon, the driver of a long RV awaits some delicious brisket.

It's a scene that's all-too-familiar for a transplanted Texan who learned down-home barbecue recipes from her dad, "Bubba."

"I worked for my dad, and he has pretty high standards," said Dawn Miller, co-owner.

The small, family-owned business is located by Dollar Tree, across from Walmart, in Jane.

The barbecue draws people from McDonald County, nearby Bella Vista and travelers coming through -- even as far away as Kansas City.

Fellow transplanted Texans, who now reside in Bella Vista, rave about the food, "We haven't had good barbecue here until we tried yours!"

Learning the trade secrets

Everyone knows Miller's dad, Carroll, as "Bubba." He's taught his daughter everything she needs to know.

"Dad learned to smoke (meat) in Texas. I worked with him for several years before taking it over."

Bubba initially had his barbecue place, Bubba's Ozark BBQ, near the state line. Miller trained with him for about five years, before finally realizing that there was something pretty sweet in carrying on 30-year-old delicious recipes.

It's a tradition that makes people happy.

"We have lines to the road most nights," Miller said. "Most are repeat customers."

The long lines mean that the small family business keeps running hard to serve their customers. "We cook several rounds of meat, sometimes throughout the night," Miller said.

The specialty? The ribs, which come in first-place as the tasty top-seller. Not far behind is a new item, sliced brisket, which is "creeping up on the ribs," in popularity, she said.

Bubba's also has recently added nachos, which customers requested.

All the meat is dry-rubbed, without sauce. The meat is tender and keeps customers coming back for more.

"We tend to cook it like our family would," she said.

Other offerings -- such as "bombs" -- are her version of poppers, fried delectables of cream cheese and jalapeños.

Miller, her husband Lance, their three children, Miller's two sisters, and her mom and dad help with the endeavor.

Miller and her husband smoke all the meat. She also takes it upon herself to offer up some delectable desserts, including pies and cobblers.

"I make them like Grandma and Mom made them," she said.

Desserts are often offered on the weekends.

Miller and her family stay hopping, six days a week. The business does a great deal of catering, mainly for weddings.

Inside the building, Bubba's can seat up to about 19 people but has only offered drive-through services and catering since the covid-19 pandemic began.

Despite a busy schedule, Miller does get a day off. When she does, she sometimes comes in to bake, she said, smiling.

Owning and operating a small business has its challenges, but Miller feels she made the right decision in taking the reins.

The Beaumont, Texas-born girl believes that Bubba's is living up to her dad's high standards.

"I learned from the best and try to keep improving."

For information, contact Bubba's at (417) 226-0781.

SALLY CARROLL/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Customers asked for nachos, and Bubba's Hillbilly BBQ recently added the dish. Also popular are Miller's desserts, such as this slice of coconut creme pie, as well as pies and cobblers.