Bunker Hill Music
Bunker Hill music will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at Bunker Hill School. The school is located east of Anderson on Highway 76 East to Highway W, turning right on W and the school is located on the right. For more information, call 417-223-4444. Everyone is welcome.
